(Analyst comment, details)
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 8 Malaysia's central bank kept
its key interest rate unchanged at 3.0 percent on Thursday,
pinning hopes on domestic demand to drive growth and offset
weakness in the export markets of Europe and the United States.
The decision was in line with a Reuters poll in which all 17
analysts had predicted that Bank Negara would keep the overnight
policy rate steady for the ninth consecutive time
at its final monetary policy meeting of the year.
"The sustained expansion in domestic activity has offset the
weaknesses in the external sector," Bank Negara said in a
statement.
"Looking ahead, private consumption will be supported by
income growth and stable employment conditions."
Several central banks in the region and beyond have eased
policy to support growth as the euro zone's debt problems, a
sluggish recovery in the United States and slower growth in
China weigh on demand for Asian goods.
Thailand, South Korea, the Philippines and Japan eased
monetary policy last month to support growth while Australia
held rates on Tuesday after a quarter-point cut to 3.25 percent
in October.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy, Indonesia, kept its rates
steady at a record low of 5.75 percent on Thursday and South
Korea is expected to stand pat at its policy meeting on Friday.
Bank Negara reiterated that its current monetary policy
stance is "accommodative and supportive" of the economy which
grew a surprisingly strong 5.4 percent in the second quarter,
boosted by a jump in private and government investment.
Industrial production figures, released earlier on Thursday,
rose a brisk 4.9 percent in September from a year earlier, well
above a Reuters poll forecast of 0.6 percent.
Third-quarter gross domestic product data is due on Nov. 16
and trade data for September on Friday. Economists expect
exports to fall for a third straight month, but say the pace of
decline would slow from August's 4.5 percent plunge, which was
the biggest drop in nearly three years.
Bank Islam chief economist Azrul Azwar Ahmad Tajuddin said
the central bank is likely to keep rates on hold until mid-2013
but could then be forced to tighten as inflationary pressures
rise.
"If global recovery gathers momentum in the second half of
next year, and compounded with the sustained strength in
domestic demand, we will see quite significant inflationary
pressures in the second half of next year," he said.
The central bank said it expected inflation to remain
moderate this year with a slight increase possible in 2013.
Headline inflation for September was 1.3 percent year-on-year,
the lowest in more than two years.
The government has increased public spending ahead of a
national election that must be called by next April. Some
economists believe that once the spending tails off, growth
could come under pressure.
"The downside risks to growth really stem from the
possibility that public investment growth may potentially slow
after the election, particularly after coming off a high base
this year," said OCBC economist Gundy Cahyadi.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and
Stuart Grudgings)