By Trinna Leong
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 Malaysia's central bank
kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent on
Thursday, holding off from a second tightening in less than
three months after recent signs of a slowdown in exports and
credit growth.
Economists polled by Reuters had been split over whether the
bank would deliver another 25 basis point rate increase, as it
did in July, to further dampen household credit growth and
rising inflation.
Bank Negara's monetary policy committee said in its
statement that inflation was expected to remain relatively
stable for the rest of this year.
It added it would continue to assess the risks of
"destabilising financial imbalances" ahead of its final policy
meeting of the year on Nov. 6.
"The prospects are for the Malaysian economy to remain on a
steady growth path," the bank said in a statement.
The central bank raised the policy rate in July, its first
hike in three years, to address concerns over fast-rising
household debt that stood at 86.6 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP), among the highest in Asia.
"We were expecting a hike but the recent August data has
surprised on the soft side, with both the export and industrial
production. They feel that they have the time to wait and assess
the outlook," said Chua Hak Bin, Economist, Bank Of America
Merrill Lynch In Singapore
Malaysia's economic growth has been underpinned by strong
exports and robust consumer spending in the first half, with
second-quarter gross domestic product growing a healthy 6.4
percent from a year earlier.
But since then credit growth has slowed, with a rise of 8.6
percent in July compared with 9.3 percent in June, and
economists expect the pace of loans to moderate further.
Malaysia's exports in July posted their weakest performance
in more than a year, well below expectations, as demand from
China and Japan for key goods slumped, while imports shrank on
lower domestic consumption.
Exports rose just 0.6 percent from a year earlier, the
weakest since June 2013, while imports fell 0.7 percent, the
first decline since May last year. Industrial
output nearly stalled in July, largely due to weakness in the
mining sector.
Some analysts had reckoned that regardless of the loss of
momentum in July, the economy was robust enough to weather
another increase in rates, as policymakers still need to curb
inflationary pressures and consumer debt.
The decision not to raise rates could add pressure on the
Malaysian ringgit, which has declined over 2 percent
against the dollar since late August.
"This decision will obviously have a dampening effect on the
ringgit, in the near term," said Irvin Seah, economist at DBS in
Singapore.
He said the decision to hold rates could be related to next
month's annual budget announcement, which could include separate
measures aimed at cooling the property market and overall
consumer debt.
Consumer price data released on Wednesday showed annual
inflation at 3.3 percent in August, slightly higher than July's
3.2 percent.
"Inflation has continued to stabilise as the effects of the
price adjustments for utilities and energy have continued to
diminish," the central bank said in its statement, adding that
inflation was seen remaining stable for the rest of 2014.
