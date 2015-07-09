KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 Malaysia's central bank
held its overnight policy rate at 3.25 percent on
Thursday, keeping policy steady while the Southeast Asian
country and its markets were rocked by corruption allegations
against Prime Minister Najib Razak.
"For Malaysia, the latest indicators point to continued
expansion of the economy in the second quarter, albeit at a more
moderate pace," Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) monetary policy
committee said in a statement.
The central bank's decision was as expected by a Reuters
poll of economists. Inflation remains benign and a recovery in
export growth depends on overseas markets. A more pressing worry
for the central bank, analysts say, is renewed pressure on the
ringgit currency as a political storm rages around Najib.
(Reporting by Emily Chow and Trinna Leong; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)