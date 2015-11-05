* Benchmark rate left at 3.25 pct, as expected
* C.bank says downside risks to growth remain high
* Inflation expected to peak in Q1 2016- c.bank
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 Malaysia's central bank kept
its overnight policy rate at 3.25 percent on Thursday, as
expected, citing a weaker external environment, slowing private
consumption and higher inflation.
Southeast Asia's third largest economy has been hit hard by
weak global prices for its energy and commodity exports, the
ringgit currency's fall to 17-year lows, and a political scandal
affecting investors' confidence.
"The performance of the Malaysian economy continues to be
affected by the weak external environment," Bank Negara
Malaysia's (BNM) monetary policy committee said in a statement.
The central bank said it recognises that "downside risks to
growth remain high" but that domestic demand would be the key
driver of growth.
"Private consumption is, however, expected to moderate as
households continue adjusting to the higher cost of living
amidst an uncertain economic environment," the central bank
added.
The central bank also forecast that inflation, which was
running at 2.6 percent annually in September, would peak in the
first quarter of 2016, before moderating.
It reiterated that monetary policy remained "accommodative
and supportive of economic activity". The government is trying
to balance efforts to trim its fiscal deficit with the need to
support growth.
A Reuters poll of 15 economists had predicted the central
bank would keep the rate steady, as it has done
since a 25 basis point hike in July last year.
The ringgit currency is Asia's worst performing
currency so far this year, having lost over 18 percent of its
value against the dollar.
Since October, the ringgit has shown signs of stabilising,
hovering between 4.28 to 4.30 against the dollar. On Thursday,
the ringgit closed at 4.2920 against the greenback.
The Kuala Lumpur stock market suffered net foreign outflows
of 16.9 billion ringgit ($3.94 billion) in the first ten months,
though there were signs of marginal improvements in October.
Worryingly, the government's annual report on the economy
released last month predicted the current account surplus would
be more than halved in 2016.
($1 = 4.2920 ringgit)
