By Joseph Sipalan
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 Malaysia's central bank
kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent on Thursday
as expected, shunning a cut that might lift sagging growth but
could put more pressure on the weak currency.
However, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) unexpectedly did act to
add more liquidity into the banking system, by cuttting the
statutory reserve requirement ratio (SRR) to 3.5 percent from
4.0 percent, effective Feb. 1.
BNM said it could not say how much money the reduction in
SRR is will free up for banks to lend, thus boosting economic
activity, saying that would depend on the financial position of
each bank.
It said the reduction is part of efforts "to ensure
sufficient liquidity in the domestic financial system, and to
support the orderly functioning of the domestic financial
markets."
The BNM statement on holding the overnight policy rate (OPR)
said risks to growth have increased "following
greater uncertainty on both the global and domestic fronts".
The central bank said growth will "moderate" this year from
"about 5 percent" in 2015, and it reiterated that domestic
demand should continue to drive growth, buffering some of the
impact from low commodity prices.
Previously, BNM estimated 2015 growth at 4.5-5.5 percent,
and projected this year's pace at 4-5 percent.
Full-year 2015 GDP data is due on Feb. 18.
"There is little leeway to act via policy rates - the sole
indicator of monetary policy stance - as growth risks constrain
space for a hike while currency weakness limits space for a
cut," ANZ economist Weiwen Ng said.
All 11 economists polled by Reuters predicted that BNM
would hold the key rate, even as crude oil prices fell to a
13-year low, rather than risk adding pressure on the ringgit
.
RISING WORRIES ON GROWTH
Worries about growth have risen because Malaysia is an
exporter of natural gas, whose price is linked to that of oil.
On Jan. 11, Moody's cut Malaysia's sovereign rating outlook
to stable from positive, flagging risks from its deteriorating
growth profile as global conditions worsen.
Prime Minister Najib Razak will table a revised 2016 budget
on Jan. 28, as spending this year was based on the assumption
that Brent crude would average $48 per barrel.
On Thursday, the Brent price was 40 percent lower than it
was when BNM had its last policy meeting in early November.
In 2015, the ringgit was Asia's worst-performing currency,
shedding more than 18 percent against the dollar. This year, the
ringgit has weakened about 1.8 percent against the dollar.
Economists said a slight tick up in inflation was not a
worry at present, and that a policy shift was unlikely as
Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz prepares to retire in April after 16
years at the central bank's helm.
BNM said headline inflation averaged at 2.1 percent in 2015
and expects it to be higher this year due to recent adjustments
to administrative prices and the weaker ringgit currency.
($1 = 4.3730 ringgit)
