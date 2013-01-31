(Analyst comment, details)
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 31 Malaysia's central bank
kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.00 percent in its
first monetary policy decision of the year, as expected, saying
that the current rate level is supportive of the economy while
inflation remains contained.
Eighteen economists polled by Reuters had expected the
overnight policy rate to be kept steady for the
10th consecutive time, with the earliest hike possibly taking
place only in the second half of the year as inflationary
pressures pick up.
Bank Negara also said it expected a robust economic
expansion in the fourth quarter which was likely driven by
"sustained domestic consumption and investment activity, with
some improvements in the external sector."
The country's fourth quarter GDP results will be released on
Feb. 20.
"The monetary policy committee (MPC) considers the current
stance of monetary policy to be supportive of the economy while
inflation remains contained," Bank Negara said in a statement.
"In addition to domestic conditions, the MPC will continue
to carefully assess the global economic and financial
developments and their implications on the overall outlook for
inflation and growth of the Malaysian economy."
Central banks in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines
held their benchmark policy rates steady recently, saying
inflation was currently manageable while growth was expected to
remain resilient as strong domestic demand offsets the impact of
the sluggish global economy.
But Asia's third-largest economy India cut key rates for the
first time in nine months on Tuesday to help support an economy
set to post its slowest annual growth rate in a decade. The
Reserve Bank of India added caution of further easing as it
waits to see how the government's upcoming budget aims to curb a
bloated fiscal deficit.
INFLATION TAME FOR NOW
Malaysia's annual inflation rate in December slowed to 1.2
percent, its lowest pace since February 2010, while full-year
inflation halved to 1.6 percent from a 3.2 percent in 2011.
Bank Negara said it expects inflation to pick-up in 2013 but
to remain modest, driven by costlier food and several domestic
factors. The bank expects pressures from global commodity prices
to be kept in check.
The Southeast Asian country enjoys one of the lowest
inflation rates in the region thanks to government subsidies on
essential items ranging from cooking oil to sugar.
But economists expect price pressures to increase in the
second half of the year in line with an expected global economic
recovery, and as the government gradually removes subsidies to
cut a budget deficit which has ballooned to be among Asia's
biggest.
Some analysts expect the Malaysian government will also hike
fuel prices and electricity tariffs after a general election
which must be called by end-April.
"The current subsidies programme may not be sustainable in
the long term if Malaysia seeks to achieve fiscal
sustainability," said DBS economist Irvin Seah in Singapore.
"That could imply that there may be a need to cut back on
subsidies going forward, and that will sure bring about higher
inflation."
Seah added that the rollback of subsidies, mostly likely
after the elections, will not be drastic but instead be
addressed with a calibrated approach.
The upcoming polls are predicted to be the most closely
fought elections following the ruling coalition's dismal
performance in 2008 where it lost a two-thirds majority in
parliament for the first time.
The trade-dependent country's economy kept up its
surprisingly robust growth in the third quarter of 2012, beating
expectations with an annual expansion of 5.2 percent as strong
domestic demand and investment made up for faltering exports.
Exports in November were stronger-than-expected, buoyed by
year-end festivity demand from the United States and China.
Economists, however, warn that Malaysia's exports could see an
"erratic performance" in 2013, while benefiting overall from the
expected turnaround in the global economy.
"Malaysia certainly has benefited in terms of the recent
pick-up in exports and we expect that to continue to keep
overall GDP growth at a healthy level of about 5 percent
throughout 2013," added Seah.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Kim Coghill)