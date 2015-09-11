* Benchmark rate left at 3.25 pct, as expected
* C.bank says GDP growth can be 4.5-5.5 pct
* Challenges faced 'from position of strength' - c.bank
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 Malaysia's central bank on
Friday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.25
percent, as widely expected with the ringgit continuing to
slide and the global economic outlook remaining uncertain.
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the benchmark rate
remains "supportive" of the economy, which it said
faces growing risks to growth "amid greater uncertainty on both
the global and domestic fronts".
But it said enters a challenging period "from a position of
strength", and economic growth can remain in the region of
4.5-5.5 percent a year.
Economists say BNM had to hold the benchmark rate unchanged,
for fear a rate cut would further undermine the ringgit
and lead to more capital outflows.
All 13 economists in a Reuters poll said BNM would hold the
rate.
"The ringgit will persist in remaining weak, so the rate
will not be adjusted to boost the ringgit as our central bank
isn't an exchange rate targeting one," said Patricia Oh,
economist at AmInvestment Bank Group.
Malaysia has recently reported some better than expected
economic data. Exports rose more than anticipated in July while
foreign-exchange reserves increased in late August, but this
hasn't helped the ringgit, the worst performing Asian currency
this year.
The ringgit strengthened on Friday, in response to a
stronger yuan, but it shed about 1.4 percent this week, taking
its loss for the year to 19 percent against the U.S. dollar.
PRESSURE ON THE RINGGIT
Hurting the ringgit have been low commodity prices and
concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.
Another factor is a pressure on Prime Minister Najib Razak
stemming from a media report about a large transfer from
overseas into a personal bank account.
Malaysia's anti-corruption agency has said the money was a
"donation" and Najib has denied any wrongdoing.
Southeast Asia's third largest economy grew at an annual
rate of 4.9 percent in the second quarter, easing from 5.6
percent in the first quarter. Most economists expect the economy
to slow further in the second half.
At a meeting in the Philippines on Friday, Malaysian Deputy
Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani said that if the
ringgit and commodity prices do not fall further, the country
can have growth of about 5 percent.
Domestic consumption has also cooled after a 6 percent
consumption tax was implemented in April.
BNM said headline inflation is expected to peak in early
2016 and then moderate through the year.
($1 = 4.31 ringgit)
(Reporting by Trinna Leong and Emily Chow; Additional reporting
by Karen Lema in Cebu, Philippines; Edited by Richard Borsuk)