KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 Following is the full text
of the policy statement from Malaysia's central bank, which kept
its key interest rate at 3.25 percent at its monetary policy
committee meeting on Wednesday.
For the story, click on:
TEXT:
At the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, Bank
NegaraMalaysia decided to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate
(OPR) at 3.25 percent.
The global economy continues to expand at a moderate pace.
In the advanced economies, growth has been modest and uneven. In
most of Asia, domestic demand continues to support economic
activity despite the weaker export performance. The
international financial markets remain volatile amid shifts in
global liquidity and investor sentiments. Looking ahead, while
global growth is expected to continue, the outlook is vulnerable
to downside risks arising from the prevailing fragilities that
are both cyclical and structural, excessive leverage, the sharp
declines in commodity prices and the rising geopolitical risks.
In this challenging environment, the Malaysian economy is
expected to expand at a more moderate pace in 2016 after
registering a 5 percent growth in 2015. The prospects are for
domestic demand to remain as the key driver of growth. While
private consumption is expected to moderate, household spending
will continue to be supported by the growth in income and
employment, and the additional disposable income from the
measures announced during the 2016 Budget Recalibration. Overall
investment will continue to be supported by the implementation
of infrastructure development projects and capital spending in
the manufacturing and services sectors. The external sector is
expected to record a modest improvement and provide additional
support to the economy.
For 2016, inflation is expected to be higher compared to
2015, given the adjustments in administered prices and the
weaker ringgit exchange rate. The impact of these cost factors
is, however, expected to be mitigated by the continued low
energy and commodity prices and the generally subdued global
inflation. Consequently, the inflation momentum is expected to
be slower than earlier anticipated.
Overall domestic financial conditions have remained
relatively stable since the previous MPC meeting. Bank Negara
Malaysia's monetary operations continue to ensure that there is
sufficient liquidity to support the orderly functioning of the
money and foreign exchange markets. The financial system
continues to be sound with financial institutions operating with
sufficient liquidity buffers. The growth of financing to the
private sector has also remained healthy.
At the current level of the OPR, the stance of monetary
policy is accommodative and supportive of economic activity. The
MPC recognises that there are heightened risks in the global
economic and financial environment and is closely monitoring and
assessing their implications on domestic price stability and
growth. This is to ensure that the monetary policy stance is
consistent with sustainable growth of the Malaysian economy.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon)