KUALA LUMPUR Jan 19 Malaysia's central bank
kept its key rate unchanged at 3.00 percent on Thursday as
policy makers elect to sit tight in the face of a fragile
ringgit currency and uncertainty around U.S. policies under
incoming president Donald Trump.
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said in a statement that private
sector activity will underpin the economy, and latest indicators
point to continued growth in the fourth quarter of 2016.
"Going forward, private sector activity will remain the key
driver of growth," the bank said in the statement.
"Overall, the economy remains on track to expand as
projected," it said.
All 11 economists polled by Reuters forecast BNM to hold
its key rate steady.
Investors worry a destabilising fall in the currency could
knock the economy just when it has started to pull ahead after
slowing for well over a year. That anxiety has been fed by a
recent flight of capital out of Malaysia and other emerging
markets on bets a Trump administration will boost fiscal
spending and accelerate U.S. interest rate increases.
The ringgit tumbled to 19-year lows at the start of this
month, so Thursday's on-hold policy decision came as no surprise
to markets as a cut to follow BNM's July easing would have
exposed the ringgit to more pressure.
BNM said the ringgit has seen reduction in volatility since
the sharp adjustments experienced towards the end of 2016.
However, global economic uncertainties may trigger "bouts of
volatility" in regional financial and foreign exchange markets,
it said. The ringitt was trading at 4.4500 on the dollar on
Thursday, up around 0.8 percent for the year but still down over
10 percent since July 2016.
Prior to July's unexpected easing, the rate had been held
steady for seven years at 3.25 percent.
'WISE MOVE'
"Clearly, the BNM opted for a more prudent choice despite
low inflation on the face of a more hawkish Fed, expected higher
inflation and an improving commodity cycle, helping export
revenue," said Trinh Nguyen, senior economist for investment
bank Natixis based in Hong Kong.
"As Malaysia has high exposure to foreign portfolio
investment, especially in fixed income, it was a wise move to
hold and watch how external conditions unfold," she said.
BNM said headline inflation averaged 2.1 percent in 2016 and
is expected to average higher in 2017, amid the prospect of
higher global oil prices.
Malaysia's economy has been hobbled over the past couple of
years by slumping oil and gas prices, slowing demand from top
trade partner China, and a financial and political scandal at
state-fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
BNM was widely expected to deliver a second interest rate
cut before the end of last year, but the sell-off in the ringgit
appeared to have put paid to such a move.
In November, the central bank stepped in to discourage
ringgit trade in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market, and
later introduced measures to boost onshore ringgit trade.
The measures, however, could not prevent international
reserves from shrinking by about $4 billion, from $98.3 billion
in Nov. 15 to $94.6 billion as of Dec. 30, with forex reserves
being depleted to defend the beleaguered ringgit.
Prime Minister Najib Razak has said he expects the economy
to pick up pace this year, after a cooldown for five straight
quarters was arrested in the September quarter with 4.3 percent
growth.
