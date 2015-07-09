KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 Malaysia's central bank
held its overnight policy rate at 3.25 percent on
Thursday, keeping policy steady while the country and its
markets were rocked by corruption allegations against Prime
Minister Najib Razak.
The central bank's decision was as expected by a Reuters
poll of economists. Inflation remains benign and a recovery in
export growth depends on overseas markets.
The Southeast Asian economy grew 5.6 percent in the first
quarter, but the central bank expected a slower rate in the
second quarter.
"For Malaysia, the latest indicators point to continued
expansion of the economy in the second quarter, albeit at a more
moderate pace," Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) monetary policy
committee said in a statement.
Heavily dependent on exports, Malaysia's prospects are at
the mercy of weak global prices for the natural gas and
commodities it produces, and acute uncertainties hanging over
crucial markets in China and Europe.
Exports weakened in the last two months. Despite that,
central bank remains confident that the country's "growth
continues to be underpinned by domestic demand".
Domestic demand was also subdued by the implementation of a
Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April. But inflation remains
low, averaging at 2 percent in April and May, with the central
bank forecasting it would hover between 2 to 3 percent due to
lower oil prices earlier this year.
"Going forward, headline inflation is expected to be higher
following the impact of the GST and the recent adjustments to
domestic fuel prices, before moderating towards the second half
of 2016," the central bank said.
Given the chances of slower economic growth, some economists
foresee a 25 basis point policy rate cut before the year end,
but most say no downward adjustments are required.
A more pressing worry for the central bank, analysts say, is
renewed pressure on the ringgit currency as the political storm
rages around Najib.
"It will add an air of uncertainty surrounding the ringgit
but from a monetary policy perspective, what's important is to
look at the underlying inflationary pressure," said Michael Wan,
economist at Credit Suisse.
Currency dealers said the central bank has been intervening
to prop up the ringgit since the Wall Street Journal reported
last week that investigators probing debt-laden state fund 1MDB
had traced nearly $700 million to bank accounts in Najib's name.
Reuters could not independently verify the report. Najib has
denied taking any money from 1MDB or other entities for personal
gain.
Having lost almost 8 percent against the dollar since the
start of the year, the ringgit is the weakest performer among
emerging market Asian economies.
Closing on Thursday at 3.7945 per dollar, after a slight
rebound, the currency is just 0.05 percent weaker than it was
before the WSJ dropped its bombshell.
But the drop below 3.80 per dollar earlier this week held
deep significance for Malaysians, as that was the rate their
currency was pegged in September 1998 to protect the country
from the Asian financial crisis. Bank Negara took the ringgit
off the peg in 2005.
(Full text of central bank's statement: )
($1 = 3.7945 ringgit)
(Reporting by Emily Chow and Trinna Leong; Created by Simon
Cameron-Moore)