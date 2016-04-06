* Feb exports 6.7 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast +3.1 pct * Feb imports +1.6 pct y/y vs poll f'cast of -1.5 pct * Trade surplus 7.35 bln rgt vs f'cast 6.31 bln rgt surplus * Exports to China +12.0 pct y/y; U.S. +21.0 pct; EU +11.3 pct KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 Malaysia's annual exports grew in February, rebounding from a slump the previous month, due to larger shipments of electrical and electronic products, government data showed on Wednesday. Exports in February rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier, more than double economists' expectations of 3.1 percent growth. Exports in January declined 2.8 percent from a year earlier, falling for the first time since May 2015. Imports in February also rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier, slowing down slightly from the previous month's pace of 3.3 percent. February's trade surplus rose to 7.35 billion ringgit ($1.9 billion) compared with 5.39 billion ringgit in January. Exports to the EU grew 11.3 percent, while U.S. exports rose 21 percent supported by higher exports of electrical and electronic products, particularly, photosensitive semi-conductor devices. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Exports 56.72 61.85 68.30 67.63 75.81 70.16 66.53 63.23 y/y% 6.7 -2.8 1.4 6.3 16.7 8.8 4.1 3.5 Imports 49.37 56.46 60.31 57.39 63.65 60.47 56.34 60.85 y/y% 1.6 3.3 3.2 9.1 -0.4 9.6 -6.1 5.9 Balance 7.35 5.39 7.99 10.23 12.16 9.69 10.19 2.38 MAIN EXPORTS Feb 2016 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 20.076 35.4 +8.9 Electronic Products Palm oil 2.927 5.2 +6.6 Liquefied natural gas 3.217 5.7 -34.0 Chemicals and 4.298 7.6 +11.7 products Crude oil 1.573 2.8 -14.0 Refined petroleum 3.454 6.1 -18.4 products Machinery 2.947 5.2 +30.2 Rubber products 1.485 2.6 +11.6 EXPORT MARKETS (bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr China 6.49 11.4 +12.0 Singapore 7.94 14.0 +1.5 Japan 5.6 9.9 -20.6 USA 5.93 10.5 +21.0 Thailand 3.28 5.8 +8.0 ($1 = 3.9110 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)