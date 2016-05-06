* March exports +0.2 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +0.4 pct * March imports -5.5 pct y/y vs poll f'cast of +0.6 pct * Trade surplus 11.2 bln rgt vs f'cast 7.1 bln rgt * Exports to China -5.9 pct y/y; U.S. +11.8 pct; EU +6.5 pct * Q1 total exports +1 pct y/y, imports flat KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 Malaysia's exports grew only marginally in March from a year ago, which the government said stemmed from decreasing earnings from liquefied natural gas and crude oil. It said on Friday that exports, which increased 6.7 percent on year in February, rose 0.2 percent in March. The median in a Reuters poll was for a 0.4 percent rise. Imports in March fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier, in contrast to the previous month's 1.6 percent growth. March's trade surplus rose to 11.2 billion ringgit from 7.4 billion ringgit in February. Malaysia reports its trade figures in ringgit. This year, it has strengthened about 7 percent against the dollar. In 2015, it tumbled nearly 19 percent versus the dollar. Exports to the EU grew 6.5 percent, while those to the U.S. rose 11.8 percent, due to larger shipments of electrical and electronic products. For the first quarter, total exports grew 1 percent from a year earlier, while imports were flat. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Exports 66.59 56.72 61.85 68.30 67.63 75.81 70.16 66.53 y/y% 0.2 6.7 -2.8 1.4 6.3 16.7 8.8 4.1 Imports 55.39 49.37 56.46 60.31 57.39 63.65 60.47 56.34 y/y% -5.5 1.6 3.3 3.2 9.1 -0.4 9.6 -6.1 Balance 11.2 7.35 5.39 7.99 10.23 12.16 9.69 10.19 MAIN EXPORTS March 2016 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 24.1 36.2 0.4 Electronic Products Palm oil 3.6 5.4 9.1 Liquefied natural gas 3.1 4.7 -42.6 Chemicals and 5.1 7.7 4.1 products Crude oil 1.8 2.7 -5.3 Refined petroleum 4.3 6.5 -4.4 products Machinery 3.6 5.4 16.1 Rubber products n/a n/a n/a EXPORT MARKETS (bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr China 7.8 11.7 -5.9 Singapore 9.3 14.0 2.2 Japan 6.2 9.3 -15.1 USA 6.8 10.2 11.8 Thailand 3.7 5.5 5.7 ($1 = 3.9110 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Borsuk)