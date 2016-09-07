* July exports -5.3 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +2.5 pct
* July imports -4.8 pct y/y vs poll f'cast -1.5 pct
* Trade surplus 1.9 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 4.3 bln rgt
* Exports to China -22.3 pct y/y, U.S. +4.1 pct, EU -2.0 pct
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 Malaysia's exports unexpectedly fell in
July, posting their biggest drop since May 2015, hurt by a combination of a
slowdown in major trading partner China, weak oil prices and slumping demand for
the country's commodities, government data showed on Wednesday.
July's exports declined 5.3 percent from a year earlier, a surprising
outcome to the 2.5 percent annual growth forecast by a Reuters poll, and down
from the 3.4 percent rise in June.
Annual exports of liquefied natural gas fell 25 percent, while exports of
agricultural goods declined 10 percent on lower demand for palm oil and natural
rubber, according to data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry.
Malaysia's imports in July also slipped 4.8 percent from a year earlier,
sharply down from the previous month's 8.3 percent rise.
July's trade surplus was 1.9 billion ringgit ($467.98 million), down from
5.5 billion ringgit in June.
Exports to China - Malaysia's biggest trading partner - fell 22.3 percent
on lower shipments of electrical and electronic products, petroleum products and
natural rubber, while those to the European Union fell 2 percent from a year
earlier.
Exports to the U.S. rose 4.1 percent, driven by demand for optical and
scientific equipment, and palm oil and palm-based products.
For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
KEY DATA
(Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)
July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec
Exports 59.9 66.5 59.92 61.35 66.59 56.72 61.85 68.30
y/y% -5.3 3.4 -0.9 1.6 0.2 6.7 -2.8 1.4
Imports 57.9 60.9 56.66 52.29 55.39 49.37 56.46 60.31
y/y% -4.8 8.3 3.1 -2.3 -5.5 1.6 3.3 3.2
Balance 1.91 5.52 3.26 9.06 11.2 7.35 5.39 7.99
MAIN EXPORTS
July 2016 % of % change
(bln rgt) total vs year ago
Electrical & 21.7 36.3 -6.0
Electronic Products
Palm oil 3.9 6.6 -5.4
Liquefied natural gas 2.3 3.9 -25.0
Chemicals and 4.8 8.1 0.0
products
Crude oil 2.1 3.4 8.7
Refined petroleum 4.0 6.7 -7.4
products
Machinery 2.8 4.6 -1.9
Rubber products 1.6 2.7 7.4
EXPORT MARKETS
(bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr
China 7.3 12.2 -22.3
Singapore 9.2 15.3 5.9
Japan 5.0 8.3 -14.5
USA 6.3 10.6 4.1
Thailand 3.6 6.0 11.1
($1 = 4.0600 ringgit)
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)