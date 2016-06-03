* April exports +1.6 y/y vs Reuters poll +2.0 pct * April imports -2.3 pct y/y vs poll f'cast +0.8 pct * Trade surplus 9.1 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 7.6 bln rgt * Exports to China -16.6 pct y/y, U.S. +11.7 pct, EU -5.3 pct KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 Malaysia's exports in April grew 1.6 percent from a year earlier on higher shipments of manufactured goods and palm oil, government data showed on Friday. Exports grew faster than the 0.2 percent expansion in March, but was slightly slower than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 2.0 percent. The increase, however, was offset by lower exports of liquefied natural gas and crude petroleum, according to data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry. Imports in April fell 2.3 percent from a year earlier, compared with the previous month's 5.5 percent decline. April's trade surplus fell to 9.1 billion ringgit ($2.20 billion) from 11.2 billion ringgit in March. Exports to China fell 16.6 percent due to lower shipments of commodities, mainly palm oil and palm-based agriculture products, petroleum products, LNG and metalliferous ores. Exports to the European Union also dropped 5.3 percent. But those to the United States rose 11.7 percent, mainly due to a jump in shipments of electrical and electronic products. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Exports 61.35 66.59 56.72 61.85 68.30 67.63 75.81 70.16 y/y% 1.6 0.2 6.7 -2.8 1.4 6.3 16.7 8.8 Imports 52.29 55.39 49.37 56.46 60.31 57.39 63.65 60.47 y/y% -2.3 -5.5 1.6 3.3 3.2 9.1 -0.4 9.6 Balance 9.06 11.2 7.35 5.39 7.99 10.23 12.16 9.69 MAIN EXPORTS April 2016 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 21.5 35.0 2.1 Electronic Products Palm oil 3.5 5.7 9.4 Liquefied natural gas 2.2 3.5 -32.4 Chemicals and 4.7 7.6 2.5 products Crude oil n/a n/a n/a Refined petroleum 5.2 8.5 34.4 products Machinery 3.5 5.8 17.2 Rubber products 1.7 2.5 -6.6 EXPORT MARKETS (bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr China 6.75 11.0 -16.6 Singapore 9.15 14.9 15.4 Japan 4.41 7.18 -18.7 USA 6.63 10.8 11.7 Thailand 3.16 5.1 -12.4 ($1 = 4.1450 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)