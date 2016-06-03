* April exports +1.6 y/y vs Reuters poll +2.0 pct
* April imports -2.3 pct y/y vs poll f'cast +0.8 pct
* Trade surplus 9.1 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 7.6 bln rgt
* Exports to China -16.6 pct y/y, U.S. +11.7 pct, EU -5.3 pct
KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 Malaysia's exports in April grew 1.6
percent from a year earlier on higher shipments of manufactured goods and palm
oil, government data showed on Friday.
Exports grew faster than the 0.2 percent expansion in March, but was
slightly slower than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 2.0 percent.
The increase, however, was offset by lower exports of liquefied natural gas
and crude petroleum, according to data from the International Trade and Industry
Ministry.
Imports in April fell 2.3 percent from a year earlier, compared with the
previous month's 5.5 percent decline.
April's trade surplus fell to 9.1 billion ringgit ($2.20 billion) from 11.2
billion ringgit in March.
Exports to China fell 16.6 percent due to lower shipments of commodities,
mainly palm oil and palm-based agriculture products, petroleum products, LNG and
metalliferous ores. Exports to the European Union also dropped 5.3 percent.
But those to the United States rose 11.7 percent, mainly due to a jump in
shipments of electrical and electronic products.
For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
KEY DATA
(Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)
Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
Exports 61.35 66.59 56.72 61.85 68.30 67.63 75.81 70.16
y/y% 1.6 0.2 6.7 -2.8 1.4 6.3 16.7 8.8
Imports 52.29 55.39 49.37 56.46 60.31 57.39 63.65 60.47
y/y% -2.3 -5.5 1.6 3.3 3.2 9.1 -0.4 9.6
Balance 9.06 11.2 7.35 5.39 7.99 10.23 12.16 9.69
MAIN EXPORTS
April 2016 % of % change
(bln rgt) total vs year ago
Electrical & 21.5 35.0 2.1
Electronic Products
Palm oil 3.5 5.7 9.4
Liquefied natural gas 2.2 3.5 -32.4
Chemicals and 4.7 7.6 2.5
products
Crude oil n/a n/a n/a
Refined petroleum 5.2 8.5 34.4
products
Machinery 3.5 5.8 17.2
Rubber products 1.7 2.5 -6.6
EXPORT MARKETS
(bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr
China 6.75 11.0 -16.6
Singapore 9.15 14.9 15.4
Japan 4.41 7.18 -18.7
USA 6.63 10.8 11.7
Thailand 3.16 5.1 -12.4
($1 = 4.1450 ringgit)
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)