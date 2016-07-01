* May exports -0.9 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +2.6 pct
* May imports +3.1 pct y/y vs poll f'cast -2.9 pct
* Trade surplus 3.3 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 8.7 bln rgt
* Exports to China -12.2 pct y/y, U.S. +18.7 pct, EU +0.9 pct
KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 Malaysia's exports surprisingly fell in May
as global oil prices remained weak, while imports rebounded, exerting pressure
on the country's trade surplus, government data showed on Friday.
Exports in May fell 0.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with a median
forecast for a 2.6 percent rise in a Reuters poll, and down from the 1.6 percent
growth recorded in April.
Annual exports of liquefied natural gas and crude oil in May fell 32.6
percent, despite slightly higher shipments of manufactured goods, according to
data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry.
However, Malaysia's imports in May rose 3.1 percent from a year earlier,
rebounding from the previous month's 2.3 percent decline.
May's trade surplus was 3.3 billion ringgit ($827.90 million), sharply down
from 9.1 billion ringgit in April.
Exports to China declined 12.2 percent due to lower exports of palm-oil and
palm-based products.
Exports to the European Union grew 0.9 percent, while those to the United
States rose 18.7 percent, driven by higher demand for electrical and electronic
products.
For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
KEY DATA
(Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)
May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
Exports 59.92 61.35 66.59 56.72 61.85 68.30 67.63 75.81
y/y% -0.9 1.6 0.2 6.7 -2.8 1.4 6.3 16.7
Imports 56.66 52.29 55.39 49.37 56.46 60.31 57.39 63.65
y/y% 3.1 -2.3 -5.5 1.6 3.3 3.2 9.1 -0.4
Balance 3.26 9.06 11.2 7.35 5.39 7.99 10.23 12.16
MAIN EXPORTS
May 2016 % of % change
(bln rgt) total vs year ago
Electrical & 21.8 36.3 3.2
Electronic Products
Palm oil 3.7 6.2 -5.0
Liquefied natural gas 1.9 3.1 -29.3
Chemicals and 4.7 7.9 11.8
products
Crude oil 1.4 2.3 -40.3
Refined petroleum 4.2 7.0 -13.8
products
Machinery 3.3 5.4 7.3
Rubber products 1.6 2.6 -14.6
EXPORT MARKETS
(bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr
China 7.09 11.8 -12.2
Singapore 8.47 14.1 -4.1
Japan 4.26 7.1 -7.3
USA 6.38 10.7 18.7
Thailand 3.45 5.8 -5.9
($1 = 3.9860 ringgit)
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)