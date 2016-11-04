* Sept exports -3.0 pct y/y vs Reuters poll -1.9 pct
* Sept imports -0.1 pct y/y vs poll f'cast -0.9 pct
* Trade surplus 7.6 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 9.0 bln rgt
* Exports to China -1.0 pct y/y, U.S. +5.0 pct, EU -8.4 pct
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 Malaysia's exports fell in September due to
weak oil prices and a slump in demand for manufactured goods, government data
showed on Friday.
Exports in September contracted 3.0 percent from a year earlier, faster than
the 1.9 percent decline forecast in a Reuters poll. In August, exports had
increased 1.5 percent.
Annual exports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas fell 26.8 percent and
20 percent, respectively, in September, data from the International Trade and
Industry Ministry showed.
Meanwhile, shipments of manufactured goods declined 1.2 percent, with lower
exports of machinery and metal products.
Malaysia's imports in September fell marginally by 0.1 percent from a year
earlier, down from the 4.9 percent growth posted in August.
The trade surplus in September was 7.6 billion ringgit ($1.81 billion),
lower than the previous month's 8.5 billion ringgit.
Exports to China fell 1.0 percent from a year earlier, while those to the
European Union declined 8.4 percent.
Exports to the United States grew 5.0 percent from a year earlier, on higher
shipments of electrical and electronic devices, particularly photosensitive
semi-conductor devices.
For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
KEY DATA
(Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)
Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb
Exports 68.0 67.6 59.9 66.5 59.92 61.35 66.59 56.72
y/y% -3.0 1.5 -5.3 3.4 -0.9 1.6 0.2 6.7
Imports 60.5 59.1 57.9 60.9 56.66 52.29 55.39 49.37
y/y% -0.1 4.9 -4.8 8.3 3.1 -2.3 -5.5 1.6
Balance 7.56 8.51 1.91 5.52 3.26 9.06 11.2 7.35
MAIN EXPORTS
Sep 2016 % of % change
(bln rgt) total vs year ago
Electrical & 26.2 38.5 0.3
Electronic Products
Palm oil & Palm-based 4.6 6.7 3.2
products
Liquefied natural gas 2.7 3.9 -20.0
Chemicals and 5.1 7.5 4.2
products
Crude oil 1.8 2.7 -26.8
Refined petroleum 4.9 7.2 5.5
products
Machinery 2.9 4.2 -10.3
Rubber products 1.7 2.6 -1.1
Metal 2.6 3.8 -21.6
EXPORT MARKETS
(bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr
China 9.0 13.2 -1.0
Singapore 10.4 15.3 6.3
Japan 5.4 7.9 -11.7
USA 6.9 10.2 5.0
Thailand 3.6 5.3 -2.6
($1 = 4.1900 ringgit)
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)