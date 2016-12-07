* Oct exports -8.6 pct y/y vs Reuters poll -5.8 pct * Oct imports -6.6 pct y/y vs poll f'cast -0.2 pct * Trade surplus 9.8 bln rgt vs poll f'cast of 8.1 bln rgt * Exports to China +3.4 pct y/y, U.S. -3.5 pct, EU -12.0 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 Malaysia's exports in October fell 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the biggest drop since April 2015, government data showed on Wednesday. The government said the drop was "due to the high-base effect of October 2015". A Reuters poll had forecast a 5.8 percent decline for the month's shipments. October is the second straight month exports fell on an annual basis. In September, they declined 3.0 percent. Annual exports of manufactured goods fell by 6.7 percent in October, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Shipments of mining goods declined 34.8 percent, due to lower exports of liquefied natural gas and crude oil. In Malaysia, trade figures are reported in ringgit. The ministry said exports in October amounted to 69.2 billion ringgit ($15.61 billion), the highest recorded in 2016. Malaysia's imports in October fell 6.6 percent from a year earlier, a sharp drop from September's 0.1 percent decline. The trade surplus in October widened to 9.6 billion ringgit ($2.17 billion), from 7.6 billion ringgit the previous month. Exports to the United States fell 3.5 percent from a year earlier, while those to Europe declined 12 percent. However, annual exports to China increased 3.4 percent, thanks to higher shipments of electrical and electronic products. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Exports 69.2 68.0 67.6 59.9 66.5 59.92 61.35 66.59 y/y% -8.6 -3.0 1.5 -5.3 3.4 -0.9 1.6 0.2 Imports 59.4 60.5 59.1 57.9 60.9 56.66 52.29 55.39 y/y% -6.6 -0.1 4.9 -4.8 8.3 3.1 -2.3 -5.5 Balance 9.76 7.56 8.51 1.91 5.52 3.26 9.06 11.2 MAIN EXPORTS Oct 2016 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 26.6 38.4 1.2 Electronic Products Palm oil & Palm-based 4.6 6.7 3.7 products Liquefied natural gas 2.7 3.9 -40.2 Chemicals and 5.0 7.3 -4.7 products Crude oil 1.8 2.5 -27.9 Petroleum products 5.0 7.3 -7.4 Machinery 2.9 4.2 -19.8 Rubber products n/a n/a n/a Metal 2.5 3.6 -43.8 EXPORT MARKETS (bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr China 9.5 13.7 3.4 Singapore 9.7 14.0 -7.5 Japan 4.9 7.1 -29.1 USA 7.0 10.2 -3.5 Thailand 3.8 5.4 -8.9 ($1 = 4.4330 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Borsuk)