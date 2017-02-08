* Dec exports +10.7 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +9.4 pct * Dec imports +11.5 pct y/y vs poll f'cast +9.0 pct * Trade surplus 8.72 bln rgt vs poll f'cast of 9.3 bln rgt * Exports to China +22.2 pct y/y, U.S. +1.7 pct, EU +5.8 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 Malaysia's exports grew for a second consecutive month in December on strong demand for electrical and electronic goods, and commodities, government data showed on Wednesday. Exports in December expanded 10.7 percent from a year earlier, faster than the 9.4 percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll. Exports grew 7.8 percent in November. The growth was were led by manufactured goods that accounted for 80.9 percent of total outgoing shipments, according to data from the country's International Trade and Industry Ministry. Imports in December rose 11.5 percent, following November's increase of 11.2 percent. Trade surplus in December slightly narrowed to 8.72 billion ringgit ($1.96 billion), from 9.03 billion ringgit the previous month. Exports to China rose 22.2 percent from a year earlier. Demand from the United States went up 1.7 percent while exports to the EU grew 5.8 percent. Malaysia's total trade for 2016 amounted to 1.485 trillion ringgit, up 1.5 percent from a year earlier. Malaysia reports trade figures in ringgit. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Exports 75.6 72.8 69.2 68.0 67.6 59.9 66.5 59.92 y/y% 10.7 7.8 -8.6 -3.0 1.5 -5.3 3.4 -0.9 Imports 66.8 63.8 59.4 60.5 59.1 57.9 60.9 56.66 y/y% 11.5 11.2 -6.6 -0.1 4.9 -4.8 8.3 3.1 Balance 8.72 9.03 9.76 7.56 8.51 1.91 5.52 3.26 MAIN EXPORTS Dec 2016 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 27.0 35.8 9 Electronic Products Palm oil & Palm-based 4.4 5.8 19.8 products Liquefied natural gas 3.8 5 -0.5 Chemicals and 5.6 7.4 19.7 products Crude oil 2.5 3.3 15.9 Petroleum products 5.7 7.6 58.6 Machinery 3.0 4.0 -10.9 Metal 2.9 3.8 -10.6 EXPORT MARKETS (bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr China 10.2 13.5 22.2 Singapore 10.9 14.4 13.5 Japan 6.0 7.9 -7.5 USA 7.2 9.5 1.7 Thailand 4.2 5.6 9.4 ($1 = 4.4380 ringgit) (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Sunil Nair and Gopakumar Warrier)