* GuocoLand, Eco World parent to hold 27 pct stake each
after IPO
* Eco World International eyes IPO in March
(Adds details of the deal, background)
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 27 GuocoLand will
buy a 27 percent stake in Malaysian property developer Eco World
International during its IPO, as the Singapore-listed firm,
controlled by tycoon Quek Leng Chan, seeks geographical
diversification of its property business.
Eco World International, which owns properties in the UK and
Australia, is aiming to list on Bursa Malaysia in March 2017 and
raise more than 2 billion ringgit ($478.47 million).
As strategic investor and co-anchor of the initial public
offering (IPO), GuocoLand will buy shares in the offering to
give it the 27 percent stake, the two companies said in separate
statements on Thursday.
The companies did not disclose the deal value or indicative
pricing of the IPO.
Quek, one of the richest men in Malaysia, co-founded
conglomerate Hong Leong Group, which operates financial
services, manufacturing, distribution, property and
infrastructure development.
"With a substantial exposure to Asia, GuocoLand has been on
the lookout for investment opportunities in other markets,"
GuocoLand's group CEO Raymond Choong said in a statement.
"The UK and Australia property markets offer scalability,
and we believe that with the right products and locations, they
offer reasonable returns," he said.
Eco World International's parent company Eco World
Development Group will be the other co-anchor, holding
a 27 percent stake after the IPO.
Malaysia's IPO market has been slow in recent years as its
currency took a hit from sustained volatility in global
commodity markets. The Southeast Asian IPO market has also been
muted, as global economic headwinds dented investor sentiment.
The Eco World IPO had initially been scheduled for
September, but was delayed to accommodate GuocoLand's entry as a
strategic investor.
The deal will accord first right status to GuocoLand to
partner Eco World International in projects based in Singapore,
China and the UK, though both groups can at the same time pursue
developments on their own in the three markets.
Eco World International currently has three ongoing projects
in London worth a total estimated gross development value of 2.2
billion pounds ($2.69 billion) and one Sydney development with
an estimated gross development value of 318 million Australian
dollars ($242.67 million), it said.
The Brexit vote has not had a significant effect on their
London projects, though there was a lull in transactions in July
and August, according to Eco World International executive vice
chairman Liew Kee Sin.
($1 = 4.1800 ringgit)
($1 = 0.8188 pounds)
($1 = 1.3104 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)