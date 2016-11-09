By Liz Lee
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 9 Ekovest Berhad,
Malaysia's construction and property developer, plans to list
its highway operating subsidiary in 2018 in an initial public
offering that could raise at least $500 million, a top executive
said on Wednesday.
There has been a dearth of IPOs in Malaysia in recent years
as its currency took a hit from the sustained volatility in
global commodity markets. However, a few offerings could be
launched the next year or so.
Property developer Eco World Development Group's
international unit will list in the first quarter of next year
with an aim to raise nearly $500 million.
The listing of Ekovest's Konsortium Lebuhraya Utara-Timur
unit is part of a plan to strengthen its asset portfolio and
financials, managing director Lim Keng Cheng told Reuters.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the IPO earlier on
Wednesday.
Ekovest on Tuesday sold 40 percent stake in the highway unit
to Malaysian pension fund Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for
1.13 billion ringgit ($267.52 million).
Cheng said Ekovest and EPF have yet to determine how much
equity stakes both intend to hold in the subsidiary, post the
IPO.
He added that Ekovest will look for "strong and suitable
strategic investors who can add value and complement our
business model" for the exercise.
Ekovest, controlled by Malaysian real estate tycoon Lim Kang
Hoo, has yet to engage bankers for the IPO.
($1 = 4.2240 ringgit)
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)