Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks to Reuters at his office in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will make a national televised address at 11.30 a.m (0330 GMT) on Wednesday, an official in his department said, amid reports he will dissolve parliament and call a general election.

Najib, whose ruling coalition is facing possibly its toughest electoral fight after 56 years in power, is expected to use the TV address to announce an election, two government sources told Reuters.

The poll would likely to be held in late April. Najib's coalition lost its two-thirds parliamentary majority for the first time in 2008 elections and faces a three-party opposition alliance led by former deputy prime minister Anwar Ibrahim.

(Reporting by the Kuala Lumpur bureau; Writing by Stuart Grudgings; editing by Michael Perry)