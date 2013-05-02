By Siva Sithraputhran
KUALA LUMPUR May 2 Malaysian opposition leader
Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday that tens of thousands of
"dubious" voters may have been flown in to key states to boost
the government's chances in this weekend's election, an
accusation denied by the ruling coalition.
Electoral fraud is a sensitive issue in Malaysia, where a
civil society movement has sprung up to demand electoral reforms
in increasingly large street protests. A narrow victory by the
ruling coalition on Sunday could trigger allegations of cheating
and calls for more street protests.
Anwar said the Prime Minister's Office had been involved in
arranging charter flights for voters supplied by national
carrier, Malaysian Airlines. He accused the government
of flying at least 40,500 individuals since April 25 on
chartered flights from the Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak to
mainland areas.
While Sabah and Sarawak are government strongholds, the
mainland peninsula is home to several closely contested states,
such as Selangor near Kuala Lumpur which fell to the opposition
in 2008.
"The timing of this surge in arrivals and its sheer size
naturally raise the question of whether they have been
transported here surreptitiously to vote in favour of the
National Front," Anwar said in an emailed statement.
A government spokesman denied the accusation. He said the
flights were part of a normal "get out the vote" campaign and
had been paid for by "friends" of the ruling Barisan Nasional
(National Front) coalition.
The National Front faces a resurgent opposition led by
Anwar, who was finance minister in the 1990s and later jailed
for six years on corruption and sodomy charges he said were
trumped up. It could be the closest election since the Southeast
Asian country won independence from Britain in 1957.
Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, secretary general of the United
Malays National Organisation, which dominates the ruling
coalition, said the flights were normal electoral practice.
"The flights in question were organised and paid for by
friends of Barisan Nasional. They brought registered voters to
their home districts so that they may vote in the upcoming
election," he said in a statement.
Anwar released what he said were leaked e-mails from
Malaysian Airlines officials showing the flag carrier had
proposed a schedule to ferry voters and election workers in
chartered planes from Sabah and Sarawak to mainland Malaysia.
Reuters has not been able to independently verify the
authenticity of the documents. Malaysia Airlines declined to
comment.
Anwar's alliance surged to its best-ever election result in
2008, gaining support from ethnic Chinese and Indians
disillusioned with race-based policies favouring majority Malays
and discontent over a lack of political and economic reform.
Sabah is a key entry point for foreigners from the
Philippines and Indonesia, who have fuelled a five-fold surge in
Sabah's population since the early 1970s and turned it into a
vote bank for the ruling coalition.
A Royal Commission of Inquiry is currently under way in
Sabah to investigate allegations that immigrants were given
identity cards in exchange for voting for the government under a
secret plan approved by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad
in the 1980s.
