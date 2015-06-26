KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the biggest party in the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition, will postpone party elections scheduled for next year by 18 months, the country's prime minister announced on Friday.

"The postponement shall not exceed 18 months from the scheduled date," Prime Minister Najib Razak said, according to state news agency Bernama. Razak is the leader of UMNO.

Najib has come under pressure from former premier Mahathir Mohamad to step down over alleged mismanagement of the economy and the performance of a state investment company called 1MDB , whose advisory board he chairs.

Najib has said he won't succumb to pressure to quit as long as he has the support of Malaysians and party members. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Larry King)