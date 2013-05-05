By Yantoultra Ngui
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR May 6 Malaysian stocks could rise
on Monday after the National Front coalition extended its
56-year rule, seeing off a strong challenge by an opposition
alliance that had unnerved investors because of the potential
for political instability.
The National Front, or Barisan National (BN), won 133 seats
in the 222-member parliament in Sunday's election, although it
failed to regain the two-thirds majority it lost for the first
time in 2008.
"The market should rally strongly as Barisan National won
more than expected. Many had forecast 120 to 125 (seats) as a
base case," said Chris Eng, head of research at Etiqa Insurance
& Takaful Bhd.
Following the opposition's unexpectedly strong gains at the
last general election in 2008, the Kuala Lumpur benchmark stock
index fell more than 10 percent in a single day. Some
polls had shown the opposition gaining on the National Front in
recent weeks, raising the prospect of a hung parliament or even
an opposition victory.
"The stock market doesn't like uncertainty," Pong Teng Siew,
head of research at Kuala Lumpur-based Inter-Pacific Securities,
said before the election results. "If BN wins or gets the
two-thirds majority, I think the market will rally."
The main index fell 1.1 percent on Friday to its
lowest close since April 9 on fears the ruling coalition could
lose its majority, suggesting that there could be a relief rally
when trading resumes on Monday. The benchmark index hit an
all-time high of 1,718.44 points on April 30, helped by gains in
blue-chips amid continued foreign inflows.
The National Front's performance, however, was lacklustre,
which could limit gains in stocks.
Although the governing coalition extended its half-century
rule, it suffered its worst-ever performance, exposing growing
racial polarisation in the Southeast Asian nation and
potentially undermining Prime Minister Najib Razak.
The 59-year-old prime minister could now come under pressure
from conservatives in his own ruling party for not delivering a
stronger majority despite a robust economy and a $2.6 billion
deluge of social handouts to poor families.
While support for the ruling coalition from the country's
majority ethnic Malays remained solid, ethnic Chinese who make
up a quarter of Malaysians continued to desert the National
Front, accelerating a trend seen in the last election.
Ethnic Chinese have turned to the opposition, attracted by
its pledge to tackle corruption and end race-based policies
favouring ethnic Malays in business, education and housing.
The three-party opposition alliance led by former deputy
prime minister Anwar Ibrahim won 89 seats. It had been
optimistic of a historic victory, buoyed by huge crowds at
recent rallies. Anwar said he rejected the result because the
country's Election Commission (EC) had failed to investigate
evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Companies that could benefit from the National Front's win
include the country's second-largest lender by assets, CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd.
CIMB's chief executive officer Nazir Razak is the brother of
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. The stock has risen 1.05
percent this year, underperforming the Bursa Malaysia Financial
Index's 3.8 percent rise.
Shares in Australian-listed Lynas Corp Ltd, a rare
earths minerals developer, could also gain. The opposition had
pledged to shut down Lynas' plant in Malaysia if it came to
power, citing environmental concerns.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Additional Reporting By Angie
Teo; Editing by Jason Szep)