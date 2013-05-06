KUALA LUMPUR May 6 Malaysian stocks surged as
much as 6.8 percent and the local currency jumped to a 10-month
high on Monday, after the National Front coalition extended its
56-year rule and fended off a strong opposition challenge that
had unnerved investors.
The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index rose to
a lifetime high of 1,808.90 by 9:02 a.m. (0102 GMT) in response
to Sunday's election, with stocks linked to the coalition and
its favoured tycoons gaining handsomely.
The National Front won 133 seats in the 222-member
parliament in Sunday's election, although it failed to regain
the two-thirds majority it lost for the first time in 2008.
