By Jeremy Wagstaff
KUALA LUMPUR May 4 Ahead of Malaysia's
elections on Sunday, independent online media say they are being
targeted in Internet attacks which filter content and throttle
access to websites, threatening to deprive voters of their main
source of independent reporting.
Independent online news sites have emerged in recent years
to challenge the dominance of mostly government-linked
traditional media. The government denies any attempts to hobble
access to the Internet in the run-up to a close-fought election.
"During the 2008 election we were wiped off the Internet,"
said Premesh Chandran, CEO of independent online news provider
Malaysiakini.
"Our concern is that we'll see a repeat of that on May 5.
Can we really live without independent media on election night,
given that both sides might not accept the result?"
Malaysiakini was set up in the late 1990s to test the
government's push to lure technology companies to the country by
promising not to censor the Internet. Other news websites have
followed, including The Malaysian Insider, which set up shop
down the street from Malaysiakini in 2008.
Such websites have emerged as an important source of news to
counter the traditional media, most of which are owned by
interests linked to the ruling Barisan Nasional or BN coalition.
The BN's dominance of media is one of its crucial advantages
as it fends off an increasingly potent opposition that made
impressive election gains in 2008. Sunday's election is expected
to be the closest yet, though Malaysian Prime Minister Najib
Razak is favoured to win.
Leading opposition politicians who attract big campaign
crowds in cities say they get a much cooler reception in rural
areas, where access to the Internet is rarer.
Malaysia ranked 145th on a list of 179 countries in this
year's World Press Freedom report released by Reporters Without
Borders. It was Malaysia's lowest ever ranking.
A survey released on Friday by the University of
Nottingham's Malaysia campus and Malaysia's Centre for
Independent Journalism found that online media gave almost equal
coverage to the opposition and government parties, while
traditional media focused on the ruling BN coalition and its
parties "by a significant margin".
POLICE RAIDS TO ONLINE ATTACKS
Malaysiakini, the most popular of such websites, has
weathered several storms, including police raids, denied access
to press conferences, accusations of being linked to foreign
agents and requests to take down content, Chandran said.
But in recent years the tactics appear to have shifted
towards knocking the site offline, primarily through distributed
denial of service, or DDOS, attacks, where servers are deluged
by thousands of requests at the same time.
Harlan Mandel, CEO of New York-based Media Development
Investment Fund, which has worked with Malaysiakini for more
than a decade and is a minority investor, said in an email
interview that Malaysiakini had become a focus for attack after
"establishing itself as the go-to site for reliable election
reporting for millions of Malaysians" in 2008.
"Since then, it has come under repeated cyber attacks,
generally coinciding with sensitive political events like local
elections and political rallies, said Mandel.
Malaysiakini is not alone. Last month a DDOS attack brought
down three related London-based radio web portals, according to
Clare Rewcastle Brown, their Malaysian-born founder.
Jahabar Sadiq, CEO of Kuala Lumpur-based The Malaysian
Insider, said his news service had come under heavy DDOS attack
shortly after six of his staff were summoned to the regulator,
the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission or MCMC,
a few weeks ago. They were asked, among other questions, for
technical details about their service provider.
"It can't be a coincidence," he said in an interview. "They
were asking questions about our architecture which weren't
required."
BACKUP U.S. SERVERS
At least half a dozen news or political websites have now
shifted their servers to U.S.-based CloudFlare, which offers
protection against DDOS attacks for a fraction of the cost other
companies charge. CloudFlare said that attacks on such sites had
increased in the past week, mostly from Malaysia-based computers
or IP addresses it had not previously seen involved in attacks.
Now, Malaysiakini's Chandran and others say, their attackers
appear to have shifted gear again.
The Malaysian Insider's mail service, which allows users to
email articles to others, was hacked two weeks ago, Sadiq said,
triggering it to queue tens of thousands of emails to send to
users within a couple of hours.
Malaysiakini's Chandran says the most recent wave of
disruptions began late last month when users complained the site
could only be accessed intermittently. One minute users could
access the site, the next they couldn't.
They figured out that only those using Internet service
providers who channel their traffic through state-controlled
Telekom Malaysia Berhad were affected, while those accessing
through smaller ISPs who use an international gateway were still
able to access the site.
"It's a smarter way to do it," said Chandran. "It's a
guerrilla style in that it creeps up on you and it's harder to
detect."
Shortly after complaining informally to the MCMC, Chandran
said, the attack stopped.
Since then, Malaysiakini discovered that some political
sensitive videos it had posted on YouTube could not be viewed if
accessed from some local ISPs and some Facebook pages featuring
election-related content were also affected.
Such tactics appear to be using what is called deep packet
inspection, where Internet traffic is monitored and filtered via
specific keywords, links or digital signatures, which would
require access to the ISP.
INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED
The MCMC said on Thursday that it was investigating such
complaints but that "preliminary investigations indicate that
there were no such restrictions by ISPs as alleged by certain
quarters".
Telekom Malaysia said in a written response to questions
from Reuters that it had set up a taskforce and network
operating centre to ensure that its network ran smoothly for its
customers during the election period.
"Malaysia has a free, open and robust online media
environment. The government does not censor the internet and
welcomes constructive criticism as part of the democratic
process," said a government spokesman told Reuters.
"We deny any involvement in cyber-attacks. The government
does not condone attacks against the media in any form."
Indeed, Malaysiakini's Chandran and others are careful not
to accuse the government or Telekom Malaysia directly.
"We are an Internet-based company, we don't want to pick a
fight with a telco, we need them," Chandran said. "Besides we
can't tell whether they're doing it on purpose."
It's almost impossible to figure out who is behind the
attacks and not easy to distinguish between a deliberate assault
and the technical issues of handling large and fluctuating waves
of traffic. Independent security experts said the available
evidence appeared to confirm Malaysiakini's conclusions.
Dhillon Andrew Kannabhiran, Malaysian founder and CEO of the
Hack In The Box conferences, said that "stuff is being filtered
or slowed down or otherwise being messed around with for sure"
on Telekom Malaysia's network, but he said that it could have
been done without the company's say-so or knowledge.
In the meantime, websites are preparing for the worst by
mirroring content on other domain names and on Facebook. The
Malaysian Insider has also set up a mirror outside the country
at themalaysianoutsider.com.
Whatever the outcome of Sunday's election, Malaysia's
increasingly sophisticated Internet battleground reflects the
future of struggles to control and influence of information.
The election-related DDOS attacks in Malaysia "follows a
trend we've seen elsewhere where DDOS is becoming a part of many
elections", said Matthew Prince, co-founder CEO of CloudFlare.
Malaysia illustrated how political parties and the
powers-that-be are starting to use the Internet, said Mikko
Hipponen, chief research officer of Helsinki-based internet
security company F-Secure which has large lab in Kuala Lumpur.
"They are taking a much more active role and, in some parts
of the world, they are not afraid to use the more offensive
technologies to get what they want," said Hipponen.
"I believe we'll be seeing much more of this."
