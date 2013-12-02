KUALA LUMPUR Dec 2 Electricity tariffs in
Malaysia will rise by around 15 percent next year, the
government said on Monday, as consumers and companies in the
Southeast Asian nation feel the impact of moves to cut the
country's heavy fuel subsidy bill and reduce its budget deficit.
The electricity charge would rise by 14.89 percent on
average in peninsula Malaysia as part of the government's
"subsidy rationalisation" measures outlined in the country's
annual budget announcement in October, energy minister Maximus
Ongkili said.
Malaysia's electricity tariff was last revised in June 2011
when the government hiked the price of subsidised gas to the
power sector to 13.70 ringgit per million metric British thermal
units from 10.70 ringgit.
Prime Minister Najib Razak's budget outlined a cut in the
government's total subsidy bill by 15.6 percent next year.
Under pressure to rein in spending and boost tax collection
to tackle Malaysia's high budget deficit and fast-growing debt
pile, Najib also announced a new consumption tax that will come
into force in 2015.
Ongkili said in a statement that about 71 percent of
consumers in peninsula Malaysia would not be affected by the
power tariff hike, due to exemptions for low-income Malaysians.
"Since 1997, the government has fixed the domestic price of
gas at a much lower level than the market rate to ensure that
all segments of society enjoy affordable electricity tariffs,"
the statement said.
Manufacturers in Malaysia's export-driven economy have
expressed concern that the sharp hike in energy costs next year
could hurt their competitiveness.
Shares in Malaysian state power firm Tenaga Nasional Bhd
were suspended from trade earlier on Monday pending an
announcement, which is expected to be related to the national
tariff hike.
The new rates are effective from Jan. 1.
(Reporting by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Kim Coghill)