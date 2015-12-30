By Joseph Sipalan
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 30 Rivers and the sea ran red
in parts of Malaysia this week after two days of heavy rain
brought an increase in run-off from the booming and largely
unregulated bauxite mining industry.
Demand from China for the aluminium ingredient has fed a
rapid rise in bauxite mining in the third-largest state of
Pahang, in the east of peninsular Malaysia, and concern is
growing about the impact on the environment.
Media on Wednesday showed images of red seas and rivers near
the state capital of Kuantan, the centre of the industry and the
location of a port from which much of the bauxite is shipped.
Reporters said the sea were discoloured along a 15 km (9
mile) stretch of coast.
"Of course the federal government and state government are
concerned," Natural Resources and Environment Minister Wan
Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told Reuters.
"There has been an ongoing discussion but unfortunately
during the monsoon season things got worse. Stockpiles leach out
into the sea."
In just three years, Malaysia has transformed itself from a
modest supplier to the top source of the material for China.
The change came after Indonesia banned bauxite exports in
early 2014, forcing China, the world's top aluminium producer,
to seek supplies elsewhere.
In the first 11 months of 2015, Malaysia shipped more than
20 million tonnes of bauxite to China, up nearly 700 percent on
the previous year. In 2013, it shipped just 162,000 tonnes.
Residents have complained of contamination of water sources
and the destruction of their environment as mining operations
remove the red earth rich in bauxite.
Wan Junaidi has told parliament there is little regulation
of the industry and how it manages waste. The ministry has
prepared regulations but they have yet to be adopted by the
state.
Kuantan member of parliament Fuziah Salleh said it was a
simple process for companies to get a licence to extract
laterites, basic materials for aluminium production. Once they
have the licences, they can start extracting, she said.
The state government has done little to protect the
environment and residents during the industry's growth, she
said.
This was despite it finding in August that levels of
aluminium, mercury, arsenic and manganese in one river were at a
level so high it was unusable for consumption, irrigation or
recreation, she said.
Fuziah cited a report from the state's environment
department, a copy of which she showed to Reuters.
"The situation is lawless," she told Reuters. "It's a free
for all. Bauxite could easily be sustainable but they are doing
terrible things to the environment."
Pahang's top environment official was unavailable for
comment on Wednesday.
Media has reported angry residents burning trucks taking
bauxite to the port in protest over the environmental impact.
(Additional reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Emily Chow; Editing
by Simon Webb, Robert Birsel)