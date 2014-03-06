By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 Malaysia's $160 billion
state pension fund has hired consultants to study the
possibility of establishing one of the world's first
state-backed pension funds focusing entirely on sharia-compliant
investments, sources familiar with the matter said.
If it goes ahead, the plan could pour billions of dollars
into sharia-compliant assets in Malaysia, stimulate its Islamic
finance sector, and provide a model for other predominantly
Muslim countries such as those in the Gulf.
The Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the world's
sixth-largest pension pool, is looking at the viability of such
a fund from accounting, legal and sharia-compliance standpoints,
the sources said, declining to be named because the matter is
not yet public.
Global advisory firm Ernst & Young, Kuala Lumpur-based law
firm ZICOlaw and ZICO's sharia advisory team were hired in late
2013 and are to present a final study to the EPF this year, the
sources said.
"Depositors are asking for the option to put their savings
into sharia investments alone, so the EPF is looking to set up
the end-to-end infrastructure, from collecting contributions to
returning dividends," said one of the sources.
The EPF did not respond to a request for comment from
Reuters.
PORTFOLIO
Malaysia has one of the world's largest Islamic finance
sectors and authorities are keen to develop it; they envision
the industry holding 40 percent of the country's total banking
assets by 2020 against around 23 percent today.
The EPF already invests about a third of its portfolio in
stocks and bonds that comply with sharia principles, which ban
interest payments and pure monetary speculation.
But having a standalone, state-backed Islamic pension fund
would put Malaysia ahead of most countries in developing its
pension industry. The fund might be the world's first such
institution outside Iran, where the entire financial system is
designated as Islamic.
The EPF has set up an internal committee to steer the
project, which it hopes to implement within two or three years.
But the timeline will depend on the final study from the
consultants, one of the sources said.
"They want to make sure that a separate fund will be an
attractive proposition, by matching the returns people are used
to seeing from the EPF."
The EPF has consistently outperformed its guaranteed minimum
dividend of 2.5 percent annually. It declared a rate of 6.35
percent for 2013, the highest in over a decade. It had
accumulated 360 billion ringgit ($110 billion) in savings from
6.4 million members as of 2012, based on its last annual report.
Malaysia launched a private pension scheme last year,
following countries such as Pakistan and Turkey. The Private
Retirement Scheme (PRS) has 17 Islamic funds out of 44, and is
driven by asset managers such as CIMB-Principal Asset
Management, Public Mutual Bhd and AmInvestment Management.
The EPF has been more adventurous in recent years, investing
more actively in real estate abroad. Reuters reported last July
that the EPF was spending about $660 million on properties in
Germany and France, to maintain dividends in the face of limited
opportunities domestically.
($1 = 3.2710 Malaysian ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino in Sydney; Editing
by Andrew Torchia and Stuart Grudgings)