KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 Malaysia's state pension
fund will offer a sharia-compliant investment option for its
members by 2017, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Thursday.
This would create the largest sharia fund of its kind in the
world, Najib said at the launch of an investment conference in
Kuala Lumpur.
The $160 billion Employees Provident Fund (EPF) had hired
consultants to study the possibility of establishing the first
state-backed pension funds focusing entirely on sharia-compliant
investments, sources told Reuters last year.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Eric Meijer)