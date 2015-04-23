* Aims to create world's largest sharia-compliant fund of
its kind
* Goal is for Islamic finance to be 40 pct of bank assets by
2020
(Adds PM quotes, details)
By Yantoultra Ngui and Trinna Leong
KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 Malaysia's $160 billion
state pension fund will offer an Islamic investment option to
its members by 2017 which would create the world's largest
sharia-compliant fund of its kind, Prime Minister Najib Razak
said on Thursday.
The move could funnel billions of dollars into
sharia-compliant asset managers in Malaysia in a boon for the
country's Islamic finance sector.
Malaysia has one of the world's largest Islamic finance
sectors and authorities are keen to develop it further. They
envision the industry accounting for 40 percent of the country's
total banking assets by 2020 compared with latest figures of
around 23 percent released last year.
"This will create the largest sharia fund of its kind in the
world, and will further strengthen Malaysia's position as a
leading Islamic financial centre," Najib said at the launch of
an investment conference in Kuala Lumpur.
He did not specify how big he thought the sharia-compliant
standalone fund could be.
The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) already invests about a
third of its portfolio in stocks and bonds that comply with
Islamic principles, which ban interest payments and pure
monetary speculation.
The EPF, which has consistently outperformed its guaranteed
minimum dividend of 2.5 percent annually, hired consultants last
year to study the feasibility of a state-backed pension fund
focusing entirely on sharia compliant investments.
Najib said the Securities Commission is also developing a
blueprint for the country's Islamic fund and wealth management
industry to help chart its strategic direction.
In 2012, the government launched a private retirement scheme
(PRS) which included Islamic options. As of December, they
represented 29 percent of total PRS assets under management.
Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional
will add to the government efforts by issuing a 1
billion ringgit socially responsible Islamic bond, which has now
received regulatory approval, Najib added.
The moves could help boost Malaysia's economy, which has
faced weakness due to the slump in oil prices and rising debt.
The Prime Minister said Malaysia's GDP is expected to grow
between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent in 2015. The finance
ministry expects GDP to increase by 0.3 percent and the exports
by 0.5 percent after the goods and services tax came into effect
on April 1, he added.
(Additional reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Writing by Praveen
Menon; Editing by Eric Meijer and Edwina Gibbs)