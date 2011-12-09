KUALA LUMPUR Dec 9 European bank loans to
Malaysian corporates total less than 5 percent of the Southeast
Asian country's gross domestic product, the country's central
bank chief was quoted on Friday as saying.
"It's something like less than 5 per cent or so, it's very
low," official news agency Bernama quoted Zeti Akhtar Aziz as
saying.
She was responding to local media reports this week which
quoted a Nomura economist as saying that Malaysia's exposure to
European bank claims was about $50 billion or about 19 percent
of GDP as at June 2011. This compared with the region's average
of about 9 percent of GDP.
Nomura had said Malaysia ranked third in Asia ex-Japan in
terms of exposure to European bank claims after Hong Kong and
Singapore.
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Razak Ahmad)