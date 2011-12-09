KUALA LUMPUR Dec 9 European bank loans to Malaysian corporates total less than 5 percent of the Southeast Asian country's gross domestic product, the country's central bank chief was quoted on Friday as saying.

"It's something like less than 5 per cent or so, it's very low," official news agency Bernama quoted Zeti Akhtar Aziz as saying.

She was responding to local media reports this week which quoted a Nomura economist as saying that Malaysia's exposure to European bank claims was about $50 billion or about 19 percent of GDP as at June 2011. This compared with the region's average of about 9 percent of GDP.

Nomura had said Malaysia ranked third in Asia ex-Japan in terms of exposure to European bank claims after Hong Kong and Singapore. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Razak Ahmad)