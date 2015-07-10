KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 Malaysian manufacturer
Ewein Bhd said on Friday it had received local
government approval for a majority-owned unit's proposal to
develop into residential and commercial property some 3.67 acres
of land in the northern state of Penang.
This is the first entry into the property development
business for Penang-based Ewein, which manufactures products
ranging from precision sheet metal fabricated parts to satellite
antennas.
The project, to be developed by 60-percent owned subsidiary
Ewein Zenith Sdn Bhd, has a gross development value of 800
million ringgit ($210.94 million), the company said in a
statement.
"The project is expected to provide a gross profit of 200
million ringgit for the joint-venture (Ewein Zenith) outfit over
a 4-year period," Ewe Swee Kheng, deputy chairman and group
managing director, said.
Consortium Zenith BUCG Sdn Bhd owns the rest of the property
developer, according to the statement.
Ewein posted a net profit of 3.46 million ringgit in 2014,
while revenue was 44.63 million ringgit.
($1 = 3.7925 ringgit)
