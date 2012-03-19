Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Prime Minister Najib Razak launches the Foreign Correspondents Club of Malaysia and holds a media presser on the economy and politics, Hotel Equatorial, 7.00pm (1200). > The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia press conference to announce its survey report on Malaysia Economic Situation for the Second Half of 2011, Wisma Chinese Chamber, Kuala Lumpur, 9.30am (0130) > Public Bank annual general meeting, Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, 10.45am (0245). > Press conference by Iskandar Regional Development Authority on their insight and potential investment plans, Ritz Carlton, Kuala Lumpur, 3.00pm (0700). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The FBM KLCI index dropped 0.51 percent on Friday, with losses by oil and gas services provider Bumi Armada Bhd which dropped as much as 4.19 percent, while power to property conglomerate YTL Corporation dropped 3.89 percent. * The S&P 500 closed out its best week in three months with a slim gain on Friday as investors continued to propel equities near four-year highs. * Global stocks advanced on Friday, with a broad measure of U.S. equities rising to an almost four-year high after news of subdued inflation added to investment sentiment and helped fuel a retreat in government debt markets. * Malaysian palm oil futures were almost flat on Friday, as some traders booked profits from a nine-month high notched in the previous session, while strong exports and soybean supply fears in drought-hit South America supported prices. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Khazanah buys Sri Lankan John Keells stake for $120 mln > Indian police say Delhi, Bangkok blasts linked > SGX, MAS agree to speed up review of ASEAN secondary listings > MIDCAP-Malaysia's CIMB may see upside-technicals > Khazanah buys Sri Lanka Keells stake for $120 mln-sources > MIDCAP-Bursa Malaysia tops financial sector on earnings quality > Myanmar finalises gasoil, jet term contracts for one year > Malaysia's Khazanah issues $358 mln convertible Islamic bond > India's 2011/12 oilseed output up, rapeseed falls-trade body ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1404.17 0.11% 1.570 USD/JPY 83.44 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3138 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1660 0.39% 6.510 US CRUDE 107.4 0.32% 0.340 DOW JONES 13232.62 -0.15% -20.14 ASIA ADRS 131.30 0.12% 0.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging Asian currencies were all headed for a weekly loss as short-term investors cut positions on fading hopes for further U.S. stimulus and after China signaled plans to make the yuan's trading range more flexible. * Philippine shares hit a fresh all-time high and Thai stocks climbed to their highest in almost 16 years on Friday, helped by selective buying in blue chip, but most other Southeast Asian stock markets fell as players locked in profits.