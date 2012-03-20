Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Maybank Bhd's president and chief executive officer, Abdul Wahid Omar, signs remittance agreement with Myanmar banks' representatives, Menara Maybank, Kuala Lumpur, 9.15am (0115) > Sime Darby Group's chief executive, Mohd Bakke Salleh, attends the opening of Sime Darby's Medical Centre Ara Damansara, Shah Alam, 10.00am (0200). > Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd's managing director, Zukri Samat, signs Corporate Integrity Pledge With Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Menara Bank Islam, Kuala Lumpur, 2.00pm (0600). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index edged up 0.2 percent on Monday, led by gains in oil and gas services provider Bumi Armada and Petronas Gas. * The S&P 500 extended its rally on Monday to climb within 10 percent of its historic closing high, after Apple said it would pay a $10 billion annual dividend and buy back stock. * Apple lifted U.S. stocks on Monday after it announced regular dividends and share buy-backs, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit a near five-month high as investors sold safe-haven government bonds. * Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday as investors booked profits on concerns the market was overbought, although losses were capped by upbeat demand prospects and soybean supply fears in drought-hit South America. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Pollution the big barrier to freer trade in rare earths > Kalbe Farma eyes M&As to tap Indonesian health product demand > POLL-Malaysia's Feb inflation may have eased to 2.3 pct > Thai rubber intervention starts, early impact small > Malaysia Padini tops consumer discretionary on valuations > Malaysia's Bumi Armada, MISC vying for Hess job -report > Malaysia's Tradewinds sees big spike in 5-day average volume > Signs that U.S. has yet to make World Bank choice > European vegoils ease on technical selling ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.75 0.4% 5.580 USD/JPY 83.38 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3753 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1662.45 0.12% 2.050 US CRUDE 107.78 -0.29% -0.310 DOW JONES 13239.13 0.05% 6.51 ASIA ADRS 131.68 0.29% 0.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The South Korean won and the Philippine peso led gains among emerging Asian currencies in thin trading on Monday as some short-term investors bought them on dips after last week's losses, while rising oil prices capped their gains. * Philippine shares hit a fresh all-time high and Thai stocks climbed to their highest in almost 16 years on Friday, helped by selective buying in blue chip, but most other Southeast Asian stock markets fell as players locked in profits.