WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Maybank holds annual general meeting, Crowne Plaza Mutiara Kuala Lumpur, 10.00am, (0200). > Bursa Malaysia holds annual general meeting, Sime Darby Convention Centre Kuala Lumpur, 10.00am (0200). > JAKS Resources Bhd holds annual general meeting at Kelab Golf Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Shah Alam at 1030am (0230). > Malaysia Airports Holdings holds annual general meeting at Pan Pacific KLIA Hotel, Sepang at 1100am (0300). > Parliament in session. MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index lost 0.3 percent on Wednesday, led by declines in builder MMC Corp and the country's No.2 palm oil firm IOI Corp. * U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as sliding oil and metals prices gave investors a reason to sell commodity-related shares. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday as the U.S. and some European governments mulled the release of strategic oil reserves, while commodity-related shares weighed on global equities. U.S. stocks closed weaker, though far from the day's lows, in the wake of economic data that was slightly below expectations. * Malaysian palm oil futures closed down on Wednesday as traders booked profits from a one-year high hit the previous day, although losses were limited by news of larger food imports by China and soybean crop damage in South America. IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > West's energy firms await more reforms in Myanmar > State-run Thai bank says hopes to launch debut sukuk in 2 mths > Australia open to U.S. spy flights from Indian Ocean island ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.54 -0.49% -6.980 USD/JPY 82.8 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.214 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1663.84 0.04% 0.720 US CRUDE 105.65 0.23% 0.240 DOW JONES 13126.21 -0.54% -71.52 ASIA ADRS 129.51 -0.55% -0.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Wednesday, pressured by quarter-end dollar demand from companies in the region, with the rupee coming under additional pressure as traders grew more pessimistic about further foreign fund inflows. * Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged down on Wednesday in moderate volumes looking for more clues in the economic data from the U.S. after rallying on hopes of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve.