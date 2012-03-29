Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
> Maybank holds annual general meeting, Crowne Plaza Mutiara Kuala Lumpur, 10.00am, (0200).
> Bursa Malaysia holds annual general meeting, Sime Darby Convention Centre Kuala Lumpur,
10.00am (0200).
> JAKS Resources Bhd holds annual general meeting at Kelab Golf Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Shah
Alam at 1030am (0230).
> Malaysia Airports Holdings holds annual general meeting at Pan Pacific KLIA Hotel, Sepang at
1100am (0300).
> Parliament in session.
MARKET SNAPSHOT:
* Malaysia's benchmark stock index lost 0.3 percent on Wednesday, led by declines in builder MMC
Corp and the country's No.2 palm oil firm IOI Corp.
* U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as sliding oil and metals prices gave investors a reason to
sell commodity-related shares.
* Oil prices fell on Wednesday as the U.S. and some European governments mulled the release of
strategic oil reserves, while commodity-related shares weighed on global equities. U.S. stocks
closed weaker, though far from the day's lows, in the wake of economic data that was slightly
below expectations.
* Malaysian palm oil futures closed down on Wednesday as traders booked profits from a one-year
high hit the previous day, although losses were limited by news of larger food imports by China
and soybean crop damage in South America.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1405.54 -0.49% -6.980
USD/JPY 82.8 -0.1% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.214 -- 0.013
SPOT GOLD 1663.84 0.04% 0.720
US CRUDE 105.65 0.23% 0.240
DOW JONES 13126.21 -0.54% -71.52
ASIA ADRS 129.51 -0.55% -0.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Wednesday, pressured by quarter-end dollar demand from
companies in the region, with the rupee coming under additional pressure as traders grew more
pessimistic about further foreign fund inflows.
* Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged down on Wednesday in moderate volumes looking for
more clues in the economic data from the U.S. after rallying on hopes of further stimulus from
the Federal Reserve.