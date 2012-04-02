Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Prime Minister Najib Razak launches government Transformation Programme (GTP) and Economic Transformation Programme (ETP) annual reports at Angkasapuri, Kuala Lumpur 8.10 pm (1210) > Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin opens World Halal Forum 2012. MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index rose 0.69 percent on Friday, led by gains in lender AMMB Holdings and telco Maxis Berhad. * U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently underperforming sectors, including energy and health care. * World stock markets advanced o n F riday, posting double-digit gains for the quarter, as economic reports showing U.S. consumer spending and sentiment still on the rise helped buoy stock prices and undercut the desire to hold bonds. * Malaysian palm oil futures extended its losing streak into a third day on Friday, as traders grew cautious ahead of a key U.S. report on soybean plantings and stocks, although healthy demand for the edible oil curbed losses. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Cruise ship limps into Malaysian port after fire > Malaysia's March palm oil exports up 4.8 pct-ITS > Bombs kill 9, wound at least 70 in Thai Muslim south > Malaysia's end-February detailed foreign reserves > Malaysia to sell 3.0 bln rgt govt bonds > Malaysia's Feb broad money up 15.9 pct on year-c.bank ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1408.47 0.37% 5.190 USD/JPY 82.99 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2428 -- 0.029 SPOT GOLD 1672.19 0.26% 4.290 US CRUDE 103.4 0.37% 0.380 DOW JONES 13212.04 0.50% 66.22 ASIA ADRS 129.43 0.61% 0.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday as short-term players bought the battered units and on exporters' demand, but they were headed for monthly losses in March on worries about the slowing global economy and higher oil prices. * Southeast Asian stock markets mostly gained on Friday to end the first quarter on a strong note, with Malaysian equities closing at a record high on strong foreign inflows and shares in Indonesia climbing to an eight-month top.