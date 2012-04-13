Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > SHE press conference at SHE Display Centre at MRT Sg Buloh Depot, Rubber Research Institute (RRI), Jalan Sg Buloh at 1500pm (0700). > Launch of All New HINO 300 Series at Grand Shah Alam, Shah Alam Convention Centre at 1820pm (1020). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index gained 4.10 points or 0.26 percent on Thursday, with national power provider Tenaga Nasional Berhad and telco firm Axiata Group Berhad leading the gain. * U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak figures on the domestic labor market. * Global stocks surged and the euro rose on Thursday after stronger-than-expected demand at an Italian bond auction eased worries about the euro zone debt crisis and talk that economic growth in China may top forecasts stoked risk appetite. * Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday after resuming trading after a one-day break, as traders booked profits and buying interest was limited by concerns over the European debt crisis and a possible slowdown in the global economy. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysian PM seen winning poll, but party needs new blood > India's natural rubber imports in March surge 265 pct y/y > Malaysia's Tenaga returns to the black in Q2 > AMMB, AmG to buy Kurnia for 1.55 bln rgt > Malaysia court ducks review of Lynas rare earths plant > Lynas provides an update on claims made in Malaysia > India's PEC tenders for 16,000 T palm olein oil > Golf-Oosthuizen, Schwartzel make positive starts in Malaysia > Malaysia sells govt bonds maturing in 2032 at avg 4.127 pct yield > Shell, Asian partners in final talks on Canada LNG plant > Insurance Australia expands Malaysian operations ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1387.57 1.38% 18.860 USD/JPY 80.92 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0457 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1676.34 0.08% 1.360 US CRUDE 103.85 0.20% 0.210 DOW JONES 12986.58 1.41% 181.19 ASIA ADRS 127.42 1.51% 1.90 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Singapore dollar rose on Thursday as some investors bet on a possible hawkish stance by the central bank in its policy meeting this week, while most emerging Asian currencies gained despite caution before China's growth data. * Stocks in Thailand and the Philippines snapped four-day losing streaks in light volume on Thursday along with positive sentiment across Southeast Asia as investors bought beaten-down blue chips and resource shares.