Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) launching of Suhakam Annual Report 2011 at Golden Chersonese Media Hall Maju Tower, Maju Junction, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). > Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd holds EGM at Sime Darby Convention Centre, Jalan Bukit Kiara at 0930am (0130). > Debrief Meeting: Exchange and visit to disaster area of great east Japan earthquake by delegation of University Students & Silat Athletes at Sri Petaling Hotel, Jalan Radin Anum, Bandar baru Sri Petaling at 1100am (0300). > "NEW" Petronas station official launch at Petronas Sri Hartamas, Taman Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur at 2000pm (1200). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysia's benchmark stock index gained 1.85 points or 0.12% on Friday, with national power provider Tenaga Nasional Bhd and autos-to-oil and gas conglomerate UMW Holdings Bhd leading the gain. * U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since November with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging. * U.S. stocks closed out its worst week this year and the euro fell on Friday after disappointing Chinese growth data stoked worries about the strength of the global economy and a rise in Spain's borrowing costs revived fears about the debt-plagued euro zone. * Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Friday, as traders took profits from a 13-month high hit earlier in the week, while market players are also keeping a close watch on Malaysian palm exports data due on Monday. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > India's MMTC tenders to buy 12,000 tonnes of palmolein > China pulls out 1 of 3 ships, no end yet to sea standoff > India's March refined palm oil imports fall 38.6 pct m/m-trade > China pulls out 1 of 3 ships, no end yet to sea standoff > INTERVIEW-Indonesia quake a record, risks for Aceh grow ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1370.26 -1.25% -17.310 USD/JPY 80.97 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9946 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1652.54 -0.36% -6.040 US CRUDE 102.34 -0.48% -0.490 DOW JONES 12849.59 -1.05% -136.99 ASIA ADRS 125.81 -1.26% -1.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The Singapore dollar rose on Friday, helped by a surprise policy tightening by the central bank, while the won outperformed regional peers after risks stemming from North Korea's rocket launch were removed. * Most Southeast stock markets gained on Friday with Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines hitting more than one-week closing highs as a better-than-expected outcome for Italy's sovereign debt sale aided sentiment though slower first quarter Chinese growth capped gains.