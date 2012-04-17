Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Nor Mohamed Yakcop opens International Public Private Partnership and Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition 2012 at Crowne Plaza Mutiara Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0815am (0015). > IDC's Asean Security Conference at Prince Hotel & Residence, Kuala Lumpur at5 0830am (0030). > Official opening of Tune Hotel Ipoh at No. 2, The Host, Jalan Veerasany, Ipoh at 0930am (0130). > AmInvestment Bank holds media briefing on Equities and their income value at Ambank Group Building, Kuala Lumpur at 0915am (0115). > CIMB Group Holdings Bhd's annual general meeting (AGM) at Sime Darby Convention Centre at 0930am (0130), conference at 1200pm (0400). > Prime Minister Najib Razak visits Defense Services Asia 2012 Exhibition at Putra World Trade Centre at 1000am (0200). > International Trade and Industry Minister opens International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) Fair 2012 at Cultural Activity Centre, IIUM Gombak Campus at 1000am (0200), and holds press conference on "Malaysia-IDBG Investment Forum" Bank Pembangunan, Kuala Lumpur at 1630pm (0830). > Cyberview & Teknopark memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony at Putra World Trade Centre at 1000am (0200). > Host Country Announcement media conference at Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > Ken Holdings Bhd holds AGM at Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Country Resort at 1000am (0200). > Prime Minister's wife Rosmah Mansor launches the National Textiles Museum at Public Works Department Building, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin at 1030am (0230). > Resources Bhd holds AGM at Kelab Golf Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Shah Alam at 1030am (0230). > Deputy Information, Communications and Culture Minister Maglin Dennis D'Cruz opens "The International Conference on Colonialism and De Colonisation: Prospect and Challenges" forum at International Islamic University Malaysia KL Campus, Jalan Duta at 1100am (0300). > Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob launches Cooperative Commission of Malaysia's service excellence award at Sunway Putra Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1400pm (0600). > Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives for a state visit at KL International Airport (KLIA), Sepang at 1500pm (0700). > Malaysia-IDGB Investment Forum media conference at Menara Bank Pembangunan, Bandar Wawasan, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur at 1630pm (0830). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysia benchmark stock index lost 5.61 points or 0.35% on Monday, with the country's No.2 lender CIMB Group Holdings and national power provider Tenaga Nasional leading the fall. * The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide in Apple hurt the Nasdaq. * Global stocks faltered on M onday despite stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales, while government debt prices rose as worries about Spain's fiscal problems and a resurgent euro zone crisis weighed on investor sentiment. * Malaysian palm oil futures inched down on Monday as a drop in export numbers for the first half of the month led some traders to book profits, although losses were curbed by tightening edible oil supply. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > U.S., Philippines start drills amid territorial spat with China > Asia Softs-Ample supply weighs on sugar; coffee eyes London > Malaysia's Khazanah plans $1.5 bln healthcare IPO in H2 - sources > CIMB to buy 60 pct of San Miguel's bank unit soon-official ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1369.57 -0.05% -0.690 USD/JPY 80.45 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9823 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1651.09 -0.03% -0.510 US CRUDE 103.11 0.17% 0.180 DOW JONES 12921.41 0.56% 71.82 ASIA ADRS 125.46 -0.28% -0.35 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday hit by renewed euro zone worries, which are likely to pull regional units even lower in coming days, while the yuan's weakness after China widened its trading band added to the pressure. * The Philippines stock market rose to a four-week high and Singapore hit a two-week high on Monday, but most other Southeast Asian stock markets closed weaker after a surge in Spanish bond yields renewed concerns about Europe's debt crisis and undermined investor appetite for riskier assets.