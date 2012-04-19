Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Conferences on the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty at Dorsett Subang Hotel at 0900am (0100). > Launch of the revolutionary Samsung Smart TV at Hall 2, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, KLCC at 1000am (0200). > Media Prima Bhd holds AGM at Sunflower & Lavender Room, One World at 1045am (0245). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysia benchmark stock index edged up on Wednesday, with British American Tobacco and the country's No.2 lender CIMB leading the gains. * U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street's best gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel gave investors a reason to take profits. * Stocks fell on Wednesday, with Wall Street retreating from its biggest gain in a month as investors turned to safe-havens on worries that Spain might light a new fire under the euro zone debt crisis. * Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Wednesday as investors feared that the euro zone debt crisis could hurt demand for the edible oil, although losses were curbed as a successful Spanish debt sale helped ease some worries. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Cameron urges Malaysian owners to keep Lotus cars in UK > China summons Manila envoy over South China Sea standoff > POLL-Malaysia March inflation seen steady at 2.2 pct y/y > ANALYSIS-Slower takaful growth prompts strategy rethink > FACTBOX-Malaysia's ambitious plan to transform its economy > Malaysia economy 'turns the corner'; fiscal reform to be gradual ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1385.14 -0.41% -5.640 USD/JPY 81.35 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9893 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1640.99 -0.02% -0.290 US CRUDE 102.82 0.15% 0.140 DOW JONES 13032.75 -0.63% -82.79 ASIA ADRS 126.43 -0.02% -0.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as investors added risk holdings, but some of regional units such as the Singapore dollar slid on profit taking before another Spanish bond auction. * Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with the Philippines at a record high, on improved demand for the region's riskier assets after a well-received Spanish debt auction and positive U.S. corporate earnings.