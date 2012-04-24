Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi launches Halal Food Crisis Resolution Seminar at IKIM Hall, Jalan Duta at 1000am (0200). > Dewan Negara sitting at 1000am (0200). > Defence Minister Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi attends book launch of "100 World Heroes" at Main Hall, International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) Culture Centre, Gombak at 1100am (0300). > Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin represents at Putra Brand Awards at One World Hotel, Petaling Jaya at 2030pm (1230) > Transport Minister Kong Cho Ha visits site proposed for pedestrian bridge project at Batang Melaka KTM station, Gemencheh and new site of Bahau KTM station at 1000am (0200). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock exchange dropped 0.51 percent on Monday. Losses were led by oilfield services provider Bumi Armada which fell 3.58 percent and Malaysian builder MMC Corporation which dropped 2.61 percent. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report it stymied a bribery probe. * Investors pushed global equities and the euro lower o n M onday as Dutch political turmoil and disappointing euro zone data revived fears the region's debt crisis could keep much of Europe mired in recession through the year. * Malaysian palm oil fell on Monday after a slew of European indicators signalled a faster rate of economic contraction and limited hopes for a strong recovery in growth. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's Maybank says looking for banking opportunity in Thailand > China policy battles boost South China Sea strains > Malaysia's Kencana, Sapuracrest shares suspended from May 2 > Maybank Kim Eng Thai unit aims to boost market share to 12 pct > S&P says to hold Indonesia's rating with a positive outlook > India likely to have normal monsoon in 2012-farm secretary > China policy battles boost South China Sea strains-ICG > Malaysia to sell 4.0 bln rgt govt bonds > Petronas inks $2.2 bln gas deal with Singapore's Keppel ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1366.94 -0.84% -11.590 USD/JPY 81.08 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9349 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1636.11 -0.09% -1.520 US CRUDE 103.08 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 12927.17 -0.78% -102.09 ASIA ADRS 124.42 -1.54% -1.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging Asian currencies were mixed on Monday on caution before two major central bank meetings, while the International Monetary Fund's decision to double its firepower to battle the European debt crisis provided limited support. * Most Southeast Asian markets extended losses on Monday for a third day running on renewed worries over the euro zone debt crisis and further signs of weakness in European economies.