WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Islamic bonds (sukuk) outlook conference on "Reviving markets and seizing opportunities for continuous growth" by Asli at Prince Hotel & Residence, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100) (to Apr 26). > International Business School of University Teknologi Malaysia together with Global Events Asia organising a seminar on "Succeeding in a Global Landscape of Accelerating Change for Emerging Business" at Putra World Trade Centre at 0905am (0105). > Prime Minister Najib Razak opens 16th National Silat Championship at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur at 0945am (0145), receives courtesy call from Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang at Prime Minister's Office, Putrajaya at 1500pm (0700), and attends signing of Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA Malaysia-Hong Kong) at Prime Minister's Office, Putrajaya at 1515pm (0715). > Luncheon on Hong Kong-Malaysia on enhanced financial cooperation opportunities by Asli at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1145am (0345) MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock exchange dropped 0.1 percent on Tuesday. Losses were led by telco Maxis (MXSC.KL) which dropped 0.33 percent and gaming stock Genting which fell 0.56 percent. * The Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday after strong earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers like 3M Co, but Apple's slide ahead of its results drove the Nasdaq down. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate earnings, signs of an improving U.S. housing market, and healthy demand for euro zone sovereign debt stoked risk appetite, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting. * Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Tuesday, as investors feared that the euro zone debt woes could hurt global growth, although losses were limited by a healthy demand outlook for the edible oil on the back of lower soybean supply. IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA > SIA's Scoot to fly to Bangkok, competes with Tiger > China grants $700 mln new quota to foreign investors > Philippine, U.S. stage war games near disputed South China Sea * Most emerging Asian currencies dipped on Tuesday with the won briefly breaking through a technical support, as political uncertainty and economic slowdown in Europe added to fears over its debt crisis, keeping investors away from risk assets. * Most Southeast Asian markets rose on Tuesday and snapped three-day losing streaks, but concerns over Europe remained as political uncertainty and slumping business raised fears over a sustained recession there.