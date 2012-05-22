Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Release of International Reserves as at May 15, 2012 at 1700pm (0900). > Schlumberger signs a collaborative agreement with Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) in a commitment to elevate the university/industry engagement to a new level at Technology Park Malaysia, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur at 1400pm (0600). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * Malaysia's benchmark stock index gained 6.45 points or 0.42 percent on Monday, lifted by independent power producer YTL Power International Bhd and its parent YTL Corp Bhd . * U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing streak in a rebound from equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook slumped in its second session after a disappointing debut. * Global stocks on Monday rebounded from lows for the year and oil prices rose for the first time in four sessions as world leaders emphasized support for growth in the euro zone, and China said priority should be given to maintaining its economic expansion. * Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Monday on improving exports, although gains were capped as investors remained wary over uncertainty surrounding the euro zone. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia's Anwar faces charges over protest as election looms > Formula One to start pre-marketing $3 bln Singapore IPO-source > India's MMTC buys 26,000 T RBD palmolein at $1,059/T-sources > Thailand to import rubber, Tokyo futures at week-high > Malaysia's May 1-20 palm oil exports up 3.1 pct-SGS > Far East buyers beware in London property rush ž ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1315.99 1.6% 20.770 USD/JPY 79.37 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7551 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1593.02 0.03% 0.470 US CRUDE 92.85 0.30% 0.280 DOW JONES 12504.48 1.09% 135.10 ASIA ADRS 114.50 1.53% 1.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday, helped by short-covering, although investors hesitated to add more bets on persistent worries about financial turmoil in Greece and Spain. * Southeast Asian stock markets were broadly higher on Monday on buying by investors after sell-offs in recent days, but gains were limited by worries over Europe's debt crisis.