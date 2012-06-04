Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Prime Minister Najib Razak attends monthly assembly of Prime Minister's Department at Dataran Putrajaya at 0815am (0015), and opens World Gas Conference at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 1430pm (0630). > MWE Holdings Bhd holds AGM at Co Registered Office, Jalan Raya, Sungai Bakap, Seberang Perai Selatan, Penang at 1030am (0230). > Celcom Axiata Bhd chief executive officer Shazalli Ramly holds media briefing on first quarter financial results at Menara Celcom, Kuala Lumpur at 1400pm (0600). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysia's benchmark stock index lost 7.08 points or 0.45 percent on Friday, dragged by national power provider Tenaga Nasional Bhd and palm oil group PPB Group Bhd . * U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Sunday in electronic trading after Friday's selloff, which was the biggest percentage drop for the year for stocks. * Global investor sentiment remained brittle on Monday, with risky currencies and some U.S. stock futures staging only a meek rebound from last week's heavy sell-off sparked by weak U.S. jobs data. * Malaysian palm oil prices dropped to their lowest level in a week on Friday as investors worried about demand from China after weak manufacturing data and Spain's shaky finances, the latest signs that the euro zone debt crisis will further slow global growth. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > Malaysia gov't losing Chinese support, putting reforms at risk > Indonesia's Lampung May cocoa exports fall 27 pct y/y > Europe debt crisis offers bargains for Asian firms- Macquarie > Malaysia Tapis crude OSP calculated down at $118.20 for May > Malaysia's Khazanah to offer 1.8 bln new shares in $2 bln healthcare IPO > Malaysia to sell 3.0 bln rgt Islamic govt bonds > Southeast Asia's solid economic growth rides over global woes > European vegoils ease further on global economy > Glitzy F1 falls behind steady palm oil in IPO race > Malaysia PM's popularity slips ahead of election - poll ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1278.04 -2.46% -32.290 USD/JPY 78.14 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.452 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1619.74 -0.36% -5.860 US CRUDE 82.61 -0.74% -0.620 DOW JONES 12118.57 -2.22% -274.88 ASIA ADRS 108.87 -2.36% -2.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday on short-covering, and the battered units were headed for another week of losses as weak data from China compounded fears about global growth. * Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, with Thai shares suffering their biggest daily loss in more than seven months, as worries about the deepening euro zone debt crisis and China's slowing economy prompted selling across the region.