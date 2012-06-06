Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > Release of April 2012 External Trade data at 1201pm (0401 GMT) > General Electric at the 2012 World Gas Conference - Key industry announcements and developments at Crown Plaza Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0845am (0045). > Masterskill Education Group Bhd holds AGM Auditorium, Jalan Kemacahaya, Cheras at 1000am (0200). > 2nd Annual Malaysia Investor Relations Awards ceremony at Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1200pm (0400). > Bursa Malaysia Bhd Chief Executive Officer Datuk Tajuddin Atan speaks at 2nd Annual Malaysia Investor Relations Awards ceremony at Istana Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1200pm (0400). > Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd holds AGM at InterContinental Hotel, Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur at 1230pm (0430). MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index gained 5.18 points or 0.33 percent on Tuesday, lifted by oil and gas engineering firm Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd and low cost carrier AirAsia Bhd. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some ground from last week's selloff, as data showing the vast U.S. services sector improved in May outweighed investor angst about the euro zone's fiscal crisis. * The euro fell and German bond prices gained on Tuesday as the euro zone's debt crisis showed signs of escalating after Spain said it was being shut out of credit markets. * Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Tuesday, tracking a recovery in overseas markets, as investors looked to policymakers for new action to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis. * To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please click on the following link here * For a political risk box on Malaysia, click here * For Asian weekly risks, click on r.reuters.com/jum59n IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on ) > INTERVIEW-UPDATE 2-Oil prices to ease further this year - Shell CEO > U.S. to overtake Russia as top gas producer- IEA > Indonesia may shift markets for palm oil sales - Association > Gazprom: Not interested in BP's stake in TNK-BP as of now > Oil prices to ease further this year - Shell CEO > Malaysia's Petronas approves floating LNG plant > Exxon Mobil says may export LNG from the U.S. > Asia share of global private equity deals jumps -McKinsey > Genting Malaysia eyes $4 bln NY project despite setbacks > Oil price fall due to lower demand, geopolitics-Shell > INSIGHT-Dengue vaccine in sight, after 70 years ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1285.5 0.57% 7.320 USD/JPY 78.65 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5727 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1619.79 0.16% 2.540 US CRUDE 84.42 0.15% 0.130 DOW JONES 12127.95 0.22% 26.49 ASIA ADRS 110.12 1.04% 1.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on * Most emerging Asian currencies nudged higher and the Taiwan dollar pulled away from a four-month low on Tuesday as investors took a break from the incessant selling of the past few weeks to await the outcome of emergency G7 talks on the euro zone's debt crisis. * Thai stocks fell to their lowest level in four months on Tuesday as growing political tension prompted broad based selling, but other Southeast Asian share markets pushed higher, helped by hopes for more action on the euro zone debt crisis.