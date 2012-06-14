Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
> Second day of CIMB ASEAN conference. The meeting features 32 corporates Southeast Asia as
well as Hong Kong and Australia.
> Press conference by Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) on FMM-Malaysian Institute of
Economic Research business conditions survey for the first half of 2012, Conference Room, Wisma
FMM, Kuala Lumpur, 11.00 am (0300).
> Pos Malaysia Bhd briefs investors on its fifth quarter results, Istana Hotel, Kuala
Lumpur, 4.00 pm (0800).
MARKET SNAPSHOT:
* Malaysia's benchmark stock index ended almost flat on Wednesday, supported by gains in
Telekom Malaysia and oil and gas services provider Bumi Armada.
* Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally
drove down a market that had been treading water through most of the day.
* Global stocks and the dollar fell o n W ednesday as weak U.S. economic data and concerns
about Europe's long-simmering debt crisis weighed on sentiment.
* Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Wednesday, as concerns that the euro zone debt
crisis could slow growth offset demand chasing tighter stocks.
* To see Malaysian central bank regular money market tenders issued at around 0930 local please
click on the following link here
IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA (Click on )
> AirAsia's Fernandes set to move to Jakarta
> Malaysia's Felda set to price $3.2 bln IPO at top end
> Petronas shuts production at platform after fire
> Malaysia's Starhill REIT buys Australia hotels for A$415 mln
> Indonesia's SMART says palm output to grow 8 pct a yr
Key commodity markets at 0004 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
RINGGIT/USD 3.1775 +0.00 3.1825 3.18
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 0 +0.00 0 0 0
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 0 +0.00 0 0 0
CBOT SOYOIL JUL2 49.18 +0.08 49.13 49.28 522
NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 82.55 -0.07 82.40 82.62 613
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on
* Most Asian currencies rose on Wednesday but near-term gains may be limited by worries about
Spain's surging borrowing costs and fears that weekend elections in Greece could lead to more
market turmoil.
* Most Southeast Asian stock indexes fell on Thursday as escalating euro zone worries kept
investors on the sidelines ahead of a crucial election in Greece over the weekend with Thailand
and Singapore leading the declines.