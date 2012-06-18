Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Kuala Lumpur newsroom at +603 2333 8046 or via email at areuters@gmail.com WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: (The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover the event). > GHL Systems Bhd holds AGM/EGM at Bukit Kiara Equestrian and Country Resort, Bukit Kiara at 1000am (0200). > New Hoong Fatt Holdings Bhd holds AGM at Bukit Kiara Equestrian and Country Resort, Bukit Kiara at 1000am (0200). > E-Pay signing ceremony of strategic partnership with Petronas Dagangan Bhd at Malaysian Petroleum Club, Tower 2, Petronas Twin Tower, Kuala Lumpur City Centre at 1400pm (0600). > AirAsia announces new AirAsia Berhad chief executive officer at AirAsia Academy, Southern Support Zone, KLIA, Sepang at 1130am (0330).

MARKET SNAPSHOT: * The Malaysian benchmark stock index gained 0.53 percent on Friday, led by casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd's 5.88 percent rise and Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings' 5.88 percent increase. * U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to close a second straight week of gains on hopes of collective action from global central banks if Sunday's election in Greece triggers market turmoil. * World equity markets rose on Friday as investor fears of euro zone turmoil following Greek elections this weekend were offset by talk the world's major central banks stand ready to make a coordinated response to ease any market dislocation. * Malaysian palm oil futures closed slightly higher on Friday, driven by rising exports and stronger global markets, although gains were limited by jitters ahead of the Greek polls set for this weekend.

* Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday, supported by hopes that central banks may take coordinated steps to stabilise markets if the Greek elections on Sunday cause market turmoil. * Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, posting gains on the week, as a rebound in global oil prices boosted energy shares.