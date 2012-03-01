Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may
> Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin launches 11th Asean Information Ministers Conference at
Royale Chulan Hotel, 0100.
> Media briefing by Supermax Corporation Bhd on financial year 2011 results, JW
Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur, 0430.
> Prudential BSN Takaful Bhd and Kuwait Finance House Malaysia Bhd sign Memorandum of
Understanding, Impiana KLCC Hotel, 0200.
MARKET SNAPSHOT:
* Malaysia's stock index rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday, led by gains in
power-to-construction conglomerate YTL Corp and property firm UEM Land Holdings
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak after comments from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for a strong signal of more
stimulus.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for first time in five sessions and gold suffered its biggest
one-day drop in more than three years after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed
investors who had hoped for a strong signal of more stimulus.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by concerns about slowing demand
and the stronger ringgit currency, although hopes that the European Central Bank will offer
cheap loans to European banks helped limit losses.
> Malaysian Airline posts $425 mln Q4 net loss
> Malaysia's Sime Darby Q2 net profit up 26 pct
> Genting Singapore to sell perpetuals at 5.375 pct-IFR
> Investors in Malaysia may shift palm refining ops to Indonesia
> Malaysian tycoon adds satellite firm to asset mega-sale-report
> Bursa Malaysia Derivatives launches new settlement system
> Malaysia's Supermax aims 20 pct earnings growth
> Malaysia's February palm oil exports down 10.5 pct-ITS
> Iran seeks to sell crude in Asia as sanctions bite-traders
> Singapore's Indofood Agri eyes palm oil, rubber, sugar assets
> Malaysia's Jan broad money M3 up 14.7 pct on yr -central bank
* Most emerging Asian currencies extended gains on Wednesday, recording a second month of gains
in February on inflows to the region, and are expected to stay firm in March thanks to fresh
injection of cheap money by the European Central Bank.
* Southeast Asian stock markets climbed on Wednesday as a continued recovery in global stock
markets lured bargain-hunters to riskier assets and as investors snapped up shares of firms with
favourable quarterly earnings and positive outlooks.