Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:

> 2nd EU-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce discussion at Bank Negara Malaysia, Jalan Dato' Onn, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100).
> AEON press conference & media luncheon: Rebranding of Jusco Store and Jusco Shopping Centres at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130).
> The Malaysian French Chamber of Commerce holds press conference on Asean Composite Markets and Malaysia's Growing Role at Novotel Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Kia Peng at 1000am (0200).
> Jewel of Mabul Development Sdn Bhd media briefing on the Alorie Lepa Resort at The Press Room, Bangsar Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200).
> P1 2.0 Transformation media briefing at Packet Hub, Jalan Templer, Petaling Jaya at 1000am (0200).

MARKET SNAPSHOT:
* The Malaysian benchmark stock index dropped 0.95 percent or 15.08 points to close at 1,574.83 on Wednesday. Property to power conglomerate YTL Corp and Hong Leong Financial Group led the fall with 3.43 percent and 3.2 percent drop respectively.
* U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, recovering some recent losses after a report showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected last month.
* U.S. and European stocks advanced on Wednesday after promising U.S. jobs data, and the euro rebounded after hitting a three-week low on renewed optimism that Greek will complete its debt restructuring after major banks and pension funds pledged their support.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up on Wednesday, as bullish price outlook from leading analysts at a key conference lifted investor sentiment and reversed earlier losses.

IN THE NEWS REUTERS MALAYSIA
> Malaysia state firm acquires Tanjong Energy for $2.8 bln
> HIGHLIGHTS-Top analysts call the palm oil markets for 2012
> Palm oil prices to shine in 2012; Indonesia export tax in focus
> POLL-Malaysia's average palm oil prices seen at new record
> INTERVIEW-India's refined palm oil imports to double
> LMC's Brent crude scenarios and impact on palm oil
> Malaysia Jan exports up 0.4 pct on yr, lower than forecast
> NEWSMAKER-Malaysia's 'invisible' dealmaker back in spotlight
> Manila's San Miguel near final deal with CIMB on bank unit
> German fund KanAm sells two London properties to PNB
> POLL-Malaysia seen holding key rate, Jan factory output slower
> Malaysia international reserves at $134.7bln on Feb 29 -c.bank

* Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Wednesday as investors cut holdings in risky assets due to fresh doubts over Greece's bailout, with the Indonesian rupiah hurt also by a weak debt auction.
* Southeast Asian stocks fell on Wednesday with Singapore hitting a one-month low as Asian investors continued to worry over slowing global growth.